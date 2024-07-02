Week Three Winner Of Players Theatre Short Play Festival - NYC 2024 Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences delighted in the presentation of 4 original short plays about life in New York during Week 3 of the 13th annual Players Theatre NYC Short Play Festival last weekend. Each weekend for three weeks in June, a new selection of 15-minute original plays debut that revel in the realities of life in the City That Never Sleeps.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Locked Out", written by Veronica Murphy and directed by Richie Byrne.

In "Locked Out", two neighbors get a second chance at love after Roz (Veronica Murphy) accidentally locks herself out of her apartment on her way to the worst party ever. She enlists her neighbor Dylan (Matthias Cassar) to help. The two soon discover that in NYC, love is around the corner, or locked out of the apartment next door.

"Locked Out" was in good company with three neighboring short plays.

"Duck, Duck, Pigeon", written by Kathryn Loggins and directed by Tanner Bolin. followed Mallard (Riley Fee) and Drake (Julian Guzman Abril), two ducks from Chelsea heading to the Central Park lake to explore something "New Yorky". When they get lost, a sketchy pigeon named Paulie (Kathryn Loggins) mistakes them for the ducks he's supposed to make a deal with. As one can imagine, things for both parties don't go as planned.

"Gimme the Light", written by Rishi Chowdhary and directed by Sabina Sethi Unni, features friends Nishant (Spoorti Hegde), Jyoti (Angbeen Saleem), and Sundeep (Anuka Sethi) who are searching for light at a convenience store during the blackout of New York City on August 14, 2003. Together, the group reflects on their culture and what identity means.

"The Ansonia", written and directed by Brenda Bell, set 1910, recounts the story of Francis (Michael DeRosa) as he tells his tale to friend Julia (Shino Frances) of an occurrence when he goes to fulfill a family obligation by agreeing to visit an elderly friend Miss Mary Pask (Sue-Ellen Mandell) at the Ansonia. Upon arrival he suddenly recalls that she has passed away. But then why does she come to the door? Inspired by an Edith Wharton ghost story.

Next up with The Players Theatre Short Play Festival is SPF BOO!, a horror-themed festival which will run October 3 - 23, 2024, Thursdays through Sundays. Submissions are being accepted now here, and more about the festival in general can be found at ShortPlayNYC.com.

