ANGELS FALLING to Make Debut at Theaterlab in First Look Series

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ANGELS FALLING to Debut At Theaterlab This August As Part of First Look Series. The limited engagement runs August 21-22.

The run follows a staged reading of the show earlier this summer at La MaMa. The workshop production takes place on August 21st and 22nd and is part of the First Look Series at Theaterlab. The Creative Team includes Jake Griffith (playwright and producer), Hershey Suri (Director) and Hunter Lustberg (Lighting Design.)

The cast will feature Summer Singh, Nigel Berkeley, Serena Lu, Emma Steiner, Jake Griffith, Jack Morrill, and Erich Feist.

Deep in the woods of a small South Carolina town, a teenage girl disappears. Her boyfriend, who was the last to see her alive, claims an angel killed her. As the case makes national news, it's clear the town would rather label the boy a murderer than face the possibility of an angel, despite the unexplainable evidence found at the scene. Emma, desperate to believe in something, begins pulling at the threads.

Angels Falling is a southern ghost story about faith and proof, about what a town owes the people inside it, and how badly we want a sign that someone is watching.

Performances take place at Theaterlab's Atelier space, 357 W 26th St, New York, NY 10018.

Show Dates / Times:

August 21st: 7:30pm

August 22nd: 3pm (followed by an audience Q&A)

August 22nd: 7:30pm

The show runs approximately 90 mins with no intermission.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.theaterlabnyc.com

Theaterlabs' FIRST LOOK SERIES crafts moments for audiences to be in the room at the precipice of a production's journey before all hell breaks loose. Artists get a feedback session and occasionally an invitation to connect deeper at Theaterlab

About the Playwright:

Jake Griffith is an actor, writer, and comedian based in NYC. His work has been seen on stages across the country including: The Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade (NYC and Los Angeles), La MaMa, Guthrie Theater, Mabou Mines, Emerging Artists Theatre, Shattered Globe Theatre, Pop Up! Productions, Lazy Susan Theatre Co, Caveat, and Brooklyn Comedy Collective. Jake is currently working on a commission from Columbia University's Classics department to adapt Aristophanes's Clouds for the modern day. Jake is an associate artist with Columbia's Digital Storytelling lab where he creates interactive art pieces that have been presented at Lincoln Center and Museum of the Moving Image. He is pursuing his MFA in Acting at Columbia University.

About the Director: Hershey Suri is a director, actor, and producer based in Chicago. She is the artistic director of Pop Up! Productions, a theatre company dedicated to advancing equity through storytelling by 'popping up' in cities across the U.S. Her work centers on the intersection of law, art, and social justice, exploring how storytelling can humanize legal issues and reimagine systems of accountability. Through Pop UP, Hershey has directed and/or produced a range of productions including: South Asian premiere of Next to Normal (South Asia Institute), Chalo (Goodman Theatre and Chicago Cultural Center), Women Off-Color (Steppenwolf), Alexandria (Dixon Place), and Story to Stage (Road2Reentry, Jeff Awards, University of Chicago's Forum of Free Expression). Hershey is an artistic associate with Shattered Globe Theatre, a 2024 Jeff Award Impact Fellow, and a member of Producer Hub's Theatre Producers of Color class of 2026. Hershey is also a J.D. Candidate at the University of Chicago Law School.

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