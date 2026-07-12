WE'VE GOT SPIRIT To Be Presented By Theaterlab

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TLAB SHARES will host WE'VE GOT SPIRIT by Jerico Bleu.

In 2004 rural Tennessee, the employees of a Spirit Halloween store welcome a new member, Damien, a conservative young male whose family previously owned the building when it was a church. When a member of the team becomes the center of a hate crime, they barricade themselves in the store. We've Got Spirit explores the fears of southern LGBTQ+ communities and the instilled paranoia surrounding the end of days.

The cast features Angela Lanza, Mars Wardell, Londen Shannon, Sam Given, Wynn Harmon.

The creative team includes Production Manager Lila Weitzner and Producers Adam Jeffry Rossi, Jerico Bleu.

The Design Team includes Set by Dan Daly, Lighting Design by WhimZee Hanna, Sound by Kodi Mynn Milburn, Props by Alex Church-Gonzales and Costumes by John Beltre.

Jerico Bleu (Playwright) Jerico Bleu is an actor/playwright originally from East Tennessee. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Columbia College Chicago. While in Chicago his documentary style solo show Biscuits & Bullshit was featured in MPAACT's Solo Jamz Festival at the Greenhouse Theatre. His written work has been seen at Vivid Stage, Village Playwrights, American Blues Theatre, The Barrow Group, Naked Angels, and Greenbrier Valley Theatre. Recently, Jerico's piece Electric Skin was a part of the William Inge Theater Festival in Inge's home town of Independence KS. www.jericobleu.com Instagram: @jericobleu

Tyler Christie (Director) Tyler Christie (he/him) is a New Hampshire-grown/Brooklyn-based director of plays and musicals. His work includes collaborations with EST/Youngblood, New Dramatists, The Lark, Page 73, The New Group, Rattlestick, Working Theater, Theater Accident, The Tank, The PIT, Arts on Site and Victory Gardens. Selected directing credits include Dirt, Witch, Is Edward Snowden Single?, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Fully Committed, Perfect Arrangement, Baskerville and dark play. Tyler currently serves as the Playwrights' Lab Associate Director at New Dramatists and is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago.

The performances take place October 22-31 at Theaterlab located at 357 W 36th St. 3rd Floor, New York, NY. Tickets can be purchased at the Theater Lab website.

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