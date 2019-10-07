WOLF TALE Is Howlling Through October!

16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE. This is not your children's fairytale.

From the award-winning creators of Pageant Princess, The Musical comes a magical foray into the absurd world of fairy tales.

Welcome to Wolf Tale.

In killer pumps and a silken robe, the Big Bad Wolf is on the prowl to change the old tales and all hell is about to break loose. A spitfire Little Red Riding Hood, two absent minded minions, and a VERY confused Woodsman (or Woodswoman...whatever) later and Once Upon a Time will never be the same. Described as the, "Love child between Rocky Horror Picture Show and Into the Woods," only one thing is certain, the truth won't be the only thing coming out in this madcap musical romp!

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see the world premiere of this epic tale. If you loved Pageant Princess, come and bring a friend! But...not the kids. This is not your children's fairy tale!

Wolf Tale features Derek Bado, Adam Baritot, Lorelei Mackenzie, Emily Samuelson and Vanessa Wendt. Book, Music and Lyrics by Kristen Penner, Lorelei Mackenzie and Adam Baritot. Directed by Kristen Penner. Choreographed by Asja Rehse.

Performance Date: Friday 10/11 - 7:30pm, Sunday 10/13 - 8:30pm, Saturday 10/19 - 9:30pm, Sunday 10/20 - 6:00pm, Wednesday 10/30 - 9:30pm. Performance Venue: The PIT Loft, 154 W. 29th Street. Through October/The PIT Loft. Tickets $10-$12 (for tickets visit https://thepit-nyc.com/events/wolf-tale/)





