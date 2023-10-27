WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre

Performances begin Wednesday, November 8 and continue through Sunday, November 12.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre

Off the Wall Productions presents the world premiere production of WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME, directed by Allison M. Weakland. WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's 36th Street Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor) in conjunction with #UGLY CRY. Performances begin Wednesday, November 8 and continue through Sunday, November 12. Opening Night is Wednesday, November 8 7 p.m.). 

Created by and Starring LAURA Irene Young
Directed by ALLISON M. WEAKLAND

Every divorce starts off a love story.... and here is this one. These two actors became friends during a summer in Ohio. A simple summer stock contract, after meeting online through mutual friends created a quick friendship. That friendship turned into love. They helped each other with monologues, audition packages, write shows, and travel to different cities for auditions and contracts. They eventually got married. The bride was religious and the groom was not. The groom went to an audition for a Christian Theme Park and was cast in all of their shows, including the crucifixion of Jesus. The bride was excited to see her husband slowly become religious, until...he left his bride for an actor playing Mary Magdalene. You may have heard of her. 

The production features scenic design by Natalie Rose Mabry, and lighting design by Jen Leno. Shannon Knapp is the sound designer, Juliette Louste is the technical director and Erika Cuenca is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents 'In Between,' a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

2
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below Photo
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below

Vassar's Powerhouse Theater will present an industry reading of We Start In Manhattan: A New Queer Musical on November 3rd at 1pm at 54 Below in New York City. Directed by Ellie Heyman, the reading will feature the writers of the piece, Ariella Serur (1776) and Sav Souza (1776), with music direction by Jeremy Lyons.

3
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced

Players Theatre Short Play Festival Boo! concluded with the announcement of the Week 3 winner. The festival featured five new original short plays, with 'Escape from Margaritaville' taking the audience favorite. The festival also showcased 'The Kindness of Strangers,' 'Stupid Smart House,' 'The Red Men,' and 'Monstrous Villainy.'

4
COLORED SILK: A Civil War Odyssey To Open At The Players Theatre In November Photo
COLORED SILK: A Civil War Odyssey To Open At The Players Theatre In November

Tami Tyree's play Colored Silk: A Civil War Odyssey tells the story of Elizabeth Keckley, dressmaker for Mrs. Abraham Lincoln. Colored Silk will have a limited engagement at the Players Theatre in the West Village of NYC starting November 2nd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You