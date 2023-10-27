WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre

Off the Wall Productions presents the world premiere production of WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME, directed by Allison M. Weakland. WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's 36th Street Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor) in conjunction with #UGLY CRY. Performances begin Wednesday, November 8 and continue through Sunday, November 12. Opening Night is Wednesday, November 8 7 p.m.).

Created by and Starring LAURA Irene Young

Directed by ALLISON M. WEAKLAND

Every divorce starts off a love story.... and here is this one. These two actors became friends during a summer in Ohio. A simple summer stock contract, after meeting online through mutual friends created a quick friendship. That friendship turned into love. They helped each other with monologues, audition packages, write shows, and travel to different cities for auditions and contracts. They eventually got married. The bride was religious and the groom was not. The groom went to an audition for a Christian Theme Park and was cast in all of their shows, including the crucifixion of Jesus. The bride was excited to see her husband slowly become religious, until...he left his bride for an actor playing Mary Magdalene. You may have heard of her.

The production features scenic design by Natalie Rose Mabry, and lighting design by Jen Leno. Shannon Knapp is the sound designer, Juliette Louste is the technical director and Erika Cuenca is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.