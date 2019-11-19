WAITING FOR THE SUBWAY Announced At MicroTheater

'WAITING FOR THE SUBWAY' by Sonia Mera will have its world premiere this week as part of the 7th season of MicroTheater organized by Teatro Sea.

Written & Performed by Sonia Mera and Directed by Andrea Velasco, 'WAITING FOR THE SUBWAY' is a one woman play that reflects upon our love/hate relationship with the New York subway system. As Magdalena observes the coming and going of thousands who pass through the station burdened by the weight of their lives, she takes us from her most banal to her deepest thoughts while questioning: Why is it that we learned to wait for the train in silence, avoiding each other?

Mera and Velasco are thrilled to participate in MicroTheater for the first time, which will mark the second collaboration of these two Chilean artists in New York City.

When? November 22nd & 23rd at 8PM - November 24th at 4PM. Where? Teatro Sea (107 Suffolk St #202, New York, NY 10002). Tickets: $5 directly at the Theater.





