Visionary Director, Yokko, Presents EN:2021

Yokko returns with another stunning exploration of the human condition, EN 2021.

En:2021 explores human connection during this current world pandemic. In an effort to continue connection and communication, we have come to rely heavily on the myriad choices as we have thanks to technology. However, sometimes too much is not a good thing.

Are we losing our balance? Are we losing our perspective? In this virtual production, 6 performers/artists tell their stories through film images and live performance.

This production explores the ways in which we find connection and inspiration within each other, while also exploring how we can evolve and find balance within ourselves. En: 2021 explores our personal transformations and our desire to create positive change throughout the world ... for future generations.