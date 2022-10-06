Video: Short Musical IT'S CHRISTMAS WITCH Premieres At Quad Cinema, October 17

Below, watch video of a new holiday musical short film It's Christmas, Witch!

This musical tells the story of a Wall Street banker, who finds himself unable to leave on Christmas Eve due to his witch boss. He looks for a way to get to the Christmas party of his dreams, where he longs to go dancing.

The project was conceived and produced all within 48 hours of the project. The team was given the genre of "Vacation/Holiday film", the character of "JJ" who works on Wall Street, a towel to use as a prop, and a line of dialogue, "I love it. What do you call it?"

The film will be presenred as part of the 48 Hour Film Project, the film will premiere in-person at Quad Cinema (34 W13th St, New York, NY 10011) on October 17th, 2022.

It's Christmas, Witch!

48 Hour Film Project 2022 - New York, NY

When the Wall Street worker, JJ, attempts to leave his soul-sucking job to go to a Christmas ball, who will save him from the corporate shackles?

Directed by | Brian Ryu

Written by | Brian Ryu, Josh Ben-Ami, David Buhrmaster, Skylar Kim

Songs and Lyrics by | Josh Ben-Ami

Composer | Owen Nathanael

Produced by | Kyra Madden, Skylar Kim

Choreography | M.D. Schaffer

Director of Photography | David Peter Hansen, Sebastian Tuinder, Chi Tran

Editor | Charles Hull

Cast | Josiah Hixon, Rachel Kenaston, Millicent Cho, Melissa Archer, Steph Voteau, Laurel Ledesma