Video: First Look At MEDEA: A MUSICAL COMEDY At Actors Temple Theatre

Executive Producer Jon Zimmerman in association with Edmund Gaynes has announced the opening night red carpet event for the Off-Broadway premiere of Medea: A Musical Comedy, a campy and critically-acclaimed musical take on Euripides' MEDEA written and directed by John Fisher.

Opening night is Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., with an opening night red carpet event beginning at 6:30 p.m. The open ended run is currently being staged at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. Performances began October 10, 2024.

Fisher directs a cast of ten, including Jenna Arkontaky, Hunter Hope Barnett, Ryan Borgo-Christian, Anthony Chavers, John Fisher, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Mike Kinzer, Darius Mullens, Laura Pachnos, and Bobby Weil. Standbys and understudies include Noah Hartwell, Daniel Kushner, Emerese Noel, and Joelle Smith.

Music Director Bobby Weil conducts on piano, with Ethan Gueldenzopf on drums.

Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” Medea: A Musical Comedy is the kitschiest, critically acclaimed musical, now playing off-Broadway at Actors Temple Theatre! This hit production follows characters PAUL, a super gay star and ELSA, starring as the title role in a campy musical version of Euripides' MEDEA. The quintessential backstage story spirals out of control with many twists, turns, and sequins along the way! Get tickets now and become one of thousands of theatregoers at one of the funniest and murderous musicals in town!

The press calls Medea: A Musical Comedy “A delight! Pure fun! A dazzling display! Executed with such performance panache that you gasp with gratitude! Irresistible!” (Variety), “Exuberantly funny! Bristles with wit and intelligence!” (San Francisco Chronicle), “Riotous slapstick! A smart as it is sassy, as hip as it is hyper, and wondrously provocative in just about every sense of the word!” (San Francisco Examiner), “Manages to combine provocative thinking and exuberant theatrics!” (The Wall Street Journal), and “Tastelessly amusing!” (Los Angeles Times).

The runtime is 100 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m through October. Plus: Sunday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m.; Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 27 @ 7:00 p.m; and Friday, November 29 @ 1:00 p.m. There are no performances on October 12 and 24, or November 21 and 23, 2024.

Tickets range from $58.50 to $110.50 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge, or by calling 212-239-6200. ﻿Direct ticketing link: https://www.telecharge.com/Medea-A-Musical-Comedy-Tickets.

Medea: A Musical Comedy is produced by Jon Zimmerman in association with Edmund Gaynes. Playwright/Director: John Fisher; Music Director: Bobby Weil; Arrangements: Mason Griffin; Additional Arrangements: Matthew Zwibel; Set Designer: Danny Durr; Lighting Designer: Nilton Emilio; Choreographer: Hunter Hope Barnett; Props Coordinator: Nicole Crandall; Hair and Makeup Designers: Marco Maranghello & Yli Liriano; Wardrobe Supervisor: Mariele Rose; Production Stage Manager: Jenna Arkontaky; General Manager: Bennett Theatricals; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

The Actors' Temple, in the heart of Times Square theatre district – where Off-Broadway is ON! Officially named Congregation Ezrath Israel is a non-denominational Jewish synagogue, converted theatre space located at 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036.

