Vanguard Theater Company Presents SPRING AWAKENING at The American Theater For Actors

Vanguard Theater Company will present Spring Awakening, by Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, for four performances only on January 17-19 at the American Theater for Actors, 314 W 54th Street, NY, NY.

Spring Awakening is a rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. It is based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality ,in a world where parents, ministers and teachers create an atmosphere of shame, silence and ignorance.

Spring Awakening is presented by Vanguard Theater Company, directed by Janeece Freeman Clark, with choreography by Lawrence Dandridge, musical direction by Sam Sultan, and intimacy choreography by April Leonhard. It features a cast of 20 teen and two adult performers from New York and New Jersey.

The show opened on Broadway 11 years ago, winning 8 Tony awards including for best musical, and was revived in 2015. Vanguard's production is a rare glimpse of the show Off-Broadway.

Vanguard's production of Spring Awakening is part of a special program called DREAM VTC, made possible in part by generous grants from the New Jersey Council on the Arts, and TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets for Spring Awakening are available through Vanguard Theater Company's website, https://vanguardtheatercompany.org

Vanguard Theater Company (VTC), founded in 2015, produces original and reimagined theater dedicated to D.R.E.A.M: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Awareness and Mentorship. VTC's MainStage productions, educational programs, collaborations with e.g., Montclair Film, NJ Pride, and Everytown for Gun Safety, engage varied communities in the performing arts and social issues. Vanguard Theater Company's year-round programming is made possible through generous support from TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda; the New Jersey State Council on the Arts; The New York Community Trust; Seton Hall University; Investors Bank, NJ Council of the Arts, and many individual donors. For more information about Vanguard Theater Company, visit www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org





