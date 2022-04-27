VIDEO: Check Out All New Footage From SUPERHERO, On Stage Through May 1 at The Sheen Center

Houses on the Moon Theater Company presents the World Premiere of SuperHero, a new play written by Ian Eaton, developed with and directed by Warren Adams. The four-member cast includes SJ Hannah, Valisia LeKae, Jeorge Bennett Watson, and Bryce Michael Wood.

Check out all new footage below!

Performances began on April 13, 2022 for a limited engagement through May 1, 2022 at The Frank Shiner Theater at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street in the East Village). The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture is the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York. Opening Night was Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 7:00PM.

General Admission tickets for SuperHero are priced at $35. With Houses' special "Buy One, Give One" program, the purchase of a single ticket for $55 will provide one ticket to a member of HOTM's extended community. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.housesonthemoon.org. General Rush: $20 cash-only at the door prior to performance; subject to availability. For Groups of 10+, contact groups@housesonthemoon.org.

SuperHero is an original play about a boy who fantasizes about having superpowers. This coming-of-age story is inspired by playwright Ian Eaton's experiences of navigating strict West Indian parents, girls, and Catholic school amidst the backdrop of 1980's Manhattanville Projects in Harlem. After a tragic event, Ian's fantasies of being a "super" man are shattered when a neighborhood bully forces him to confront the kind of man he wants to become.

The creative team for SuperHero includes Lawrence Moten (scenic design), Amina Alexander (lighting design), Meghan Healey (costume design), and Ronvé O'Daniel (sound design). The Production Stage Manager is Hanako Rodriguez. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.