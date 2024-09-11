Uproar Theatrics Acquires Rights To Rachel Leighson's LITTLE EGG, BIG WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uproar Theatrics has acquired the rights to Little Egg, Big World by Rachel Leighson.

Premiering Off Broadway at Theatre Row in 2022 with the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, Little Egg, Big World, is now available for professional and amateur licensing. The piece earned Leighson an honorary mention at the Jane Chambers Awards for Excellence in Feminist Playwriting in 2022 and a second rounder award with the Austin Film Festival in 2023.

According to Uproar, "Little Egg, Big World is a highly-theatrical, heartfelt journey of universal struggles in unusual circumstances. With rich characters, stinging humor, and heartbreaking trauma, Little Egg's journey opens up a massive window into the world of gamete donation. Leighson deftly explores our collective search for belonging, our sitting with the unknown, and our asking that age-old question: what is family?"

Plot: Little Egg, Big World jumps through time, examining different moments in Little Egg's/Grown Uterus' life. Along the way, they sort the unsortable thoughts with a host of real and imagined characters from parents, to geneticists, to other eggs in utero. As Little Egg searches for her father and Grown Uterus tries to come to terms with anonymous donation, the two navigate through trials of identity, abandonment, betrayal, curiosity, love, and discovery.

"As a 90s donor kid and 2010s egg donor, I wrote this piece to give a fun, but meaningful voice to the many faces of fertility industry families," Leighson states. "Alternative families are slowly becoming more mainstream and there are a lot of complications and realizations that come with that. It was important for me to share my story, but it was more important to give others an accessible and relatable window into this world. There isn't a lot of education out there from the perspective of donor children or egg donors for a variety of reasons and I wanted to do my part to change that through the best medium I know."

To learn more about the play and license it for your theater, go to: https://www.uproartheatrics.com/shows/little-egg-big-world

To learn more about the rights of donor children and the conversations happening in the fertility industry, Leighson suggests visiting the U.S. Donor Conceived Council at https://www.usdcc.org/.

