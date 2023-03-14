Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

United Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURA

The mix of stand-up, storytelling, and props makes SPADURA one hell of a thrill for the audience.

Mar. 14, 2023  

United Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURA

Now in its second decade, the United Solo Theatre Festival is the world's largest collection of solo performances from all over the US and around the world. It is an incredible showcase for solo talent. Among this year's performances is SPADURA from Dahéli Hall.

The play centers around her crazy journey trying to get "knocked up." Throughout the performance, Dahéli proudly reps her island family: from her Haitian and Jamaican parents to her Filipino husband. The mix of stand-up, storytelling, and props makes SPADURA one hell of a thrill for the audience and truly captures the essence and grit of going after seemingly impossible dreams.

Dahéli Hall is a screenwriter, director, and comedian residing in LA. She is a true hybrid talent; her comic timing and stage presence make her a classic star. Dahéli is best known as a writer and recurring character on the Netflix acclaimed comedy, Dear White People, and writing, and performing on MADtv, Fox's Emmy-winning sketch show. Dahéli has also appeared on Netflix's Grace & Frankie, Hulu's Bad Hair, and voiced characters for the NBA2K video game and the animated series, STAR WARS: The Bad Batch on Disney+. She has written and directed for Funny or Die, VH1, and Disney Channel, and her short films have been licensed to HBO. But it's not just TV, film and stage that Dahéli has laid her hand to, having also produced season 5 of Wondery's romance podcast True Love.

SPADURA is produced by award-winning content creator Elizabeth Mei-Ling Yng-Wong. Her credits include NBA2K, Ship of Dreams, The Chair, Never Here, and The Longest Game. She directed Clown in The Wild, a short experimental comedy, and has produced, directed, and edited a wide variety of branded content. She was a co-writer on the rock opera The Demise, and produced multiple theater productions including Stanley Ann, an acclaimed one woman show about Barack Obama's mother.

Together Dahéli and Elizabeth are a force to be reckoned with in SPADURA. This one-woman show about Dahéli's pursuit to get pregnant is sure to wow audiences and leave them wanting an encore.

For more information about Dahéli Hall or SPADURA head to:

https://www.dahelihall.com

The first performance SOLD OUT! For tickets to the second night please click the link here: https://tickets.bfany.org/theatrerow/website/ChooseSeats.aspx?EventInstanceId=164401&resize=true




IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL Performance Schedule Announced For 2023 Events Photo
IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL Performance Schedule Announced For 2023 Events
The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the 10th anniversary season of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, May 1-16.
ECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This Month Photo
ECHO: A Musical Quest To Premiere At SPARK! Theatre Festival This Month
A staged reading of ECHO: A MUSICAL QUEST will take place at 28 Street Theater on March 21st at 7 pm.
TEACH ME HOW TO DIE To Be Presented by The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company & Monli Intern Photo
TEACH ME HOW TO DIE To Be Presented by The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company & Monli International Company LLC
The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company in collaboration with ​Monli International Company LLC will present TEACH ME HOW TO DIE, written by Lisa Monde, directed by Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde.
Ricardo Melendez ANGEL ON EROS To Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Photo
Ricardo Melendez' ANGEL ON EROS To Premiere At The 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival
A 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Featured Theatre & Fine Art New York Premiere Event: Ricardo Melendez' Angel on Eros asks 'what price are they willing to pay to satisfy their yearnings?'

share