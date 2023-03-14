United Solo Theatre Festival Presents Dahéli Hall In SPADURA

Now in its second decade, the United Solo Theatre Festival is the world's largest collection of solo performances from all over the US and around the world. It is an incredible showcase for solo talent. Among this year's performances is SPADURA from Dahéli Hall.

The play centers around her crazy journey trying to get "knocked up." Throughout the performance, Dahéli proudly reps her island family: from her Haitian and Jamaican parents to her Filipino husband. The mix of stand-up, storytelling, and props makes SPADURA one hell of a thrill for the audience and truly captures the essence and grit of going after seemingly impossible dreams.

Dahéli Hall is a screenwriter, director, and comedian residing in LA. She is a true hybrid talent; her comic timing and stage presence make her a classic star. Dahéli is best known as a writer and recurring character on the Netflix acclaimed comedy, Dear White People, and writing, and performing on MADtv, Fox's Emmy-winning sketch show. Dahéli has also appeared on Netflix's Grace & Frankie, Hulu's Bad Hair, and voiced characters for the NBA2K video game and the animated series, STAR WARS: The Bad Batch on Disney+. She has written and directed for Funny or Die, VH1, and Disney Channel, and her short films have been licensed to HBO. But it's not just TV, film and stage that Dahéli has laid her hand to, having also produced season 5 of Wondery's romance podcast True Love.

SPADURA is produced by award-winning content creator Elizabeth Mei-Ling Yng-Wong. Her credits include NBA2K, Ship of Dreams, The Chair, Never Here, and The Longest Game. She directed Clown in The Wild, a short experimental comedy, and has produced, directed, and edited a wide variety of branded content. She was a co-writer on the rock opera The Demise, and produced multiple theater productions including Stanley Ann, an acclaimed one woman show about Barack Obama's mother.

Together Dahéli and Elizabeth are a force to be reckoned with in SPADURA. This one-woman show about Dahéli's pursuit to get pregnant is sure to wow audiences and leave them wanting an encore.

For more information about Dahéli Hall or SPADURA head to:

https://www.dahelihall.com

The first performance SOLD OUT! For tickets to the second night please click the link here: https://tickets.bfany.org/theatrerow/website/ChooseSeats.aspx?EventInstanceId=164401&resize=true