United Solo Fall 2024 Season Opens with Award-Winning Encores

Each season, United Solo presents a mix of new and well-known voices, launching solo artists and welcoming returning performers. United Solo’s 17th season will open on September 25, 2024, with encore performances of three award-winning shows that played to sold-out audiences in previous United Solo festivals. “Doing Time With Lavinia” performed by Susan Campanaro with Music by Lynn Portas won United Solo Best Musical in Fall 2022 and recently returned from Edinburgh Fringe. “Grit” performed by Lisa Natale won United Solo Best New York Premiere in Spring 2024 and was a recent hit at the Hollywood Fringe. “Grabbing the Hammer Lane” performed by garnered Best Solo Show and the New Producer awards at the Orlando Fringe, Critic’s Pick at the Hamilton Fringe, and was awarded United Solo’s Best One Man Show in Spring 2024.

Fielding Edlow of TV’s “Bojack Horseman” fame brings her solo show “Gaslighting is My Love Language,” which just returned from a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Two other established performers are making their debut at United Solo this fall. “Laughing Through the Pain” is the autobiography of standup comedian, voice actor, and author Joey Camen, one of the youngest professional standup comedians to perform at the world-famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. His story is also a tale of childhood survival, laughter, and pain, engagingly written and performed by someone who has spent decades in the world of entertainment. Two-time Moth StorySlam Champion Smita Russell’s “Odds Are” untangles crazy coincidences and explores the limits of language and logic in the face of grief. This show is for anyone who experienced loss and came back for more.

Veteran United Solo performers are also returning to the festival with new shows. Lilly Dennis, whose previous show “Chocoholic” won Best Solo Show 2018 and Best Encore Performance 2021, brings her new show “Dearly Departed.” Director Debra DeLiso won the Rainbow Award from the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival for her decades of work bringing theatre to multicultural and diverse communities.

Shelley Cooper returns to United Solo with a new one-woman opera show, “Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum.” This award-winning show fact checks “The Greatest Showman” movie and reveals the real reason Jenny Lind quit Barnum’s tour. Eavesdrop on Jenny’s brave confrontation of PT Barnum and enjoy some operatic gems from Jenny Lind. Cooper’s previous show, “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas,” won Pick of the Fringe at the Hollywood Fringe and Best One Woman Show at United Solo. Her Jenny Lind show has won an LA Women's Theatre Award.

Be sure to check out the full festival schedule at https://festival.unitedsolo.org/shows and United Solo’s new Membership with all its perks: https://unitedsolo.org/united-solo-membership/

