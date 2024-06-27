U.S. Premiere Of A KNIGHT AT THE MUSEUM to Run at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KOTA Productions will present the U.S. premiere of A Knight at the Museum, a new musical from London written by Adam Boden (Book) and Marc Folan (Music and Lyrics). Performances run Saturday, June 29th and Sunday, June 30th at 7:30 pm at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

The show features two rotating casts of actors led by Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway's MJ The Musical, Kinky Boots and ABC's Single Parents) and Ethan Joseph (Broadway's The Tina Turner Musical and MJ The Musical (OBTC) as Lance, respectfully, with Mary Malaney (National Tour of The Elf on the Shelf) as the Teacher, Graham Shadow Boxer (Annie Warbucks) as Museum Curator, and Samantha Stevens (Annie National Tour) as Museum Director, and a special appearance by Marc Folan as King Arthur.

The production features Emory Burns and Lena Josephine Marano (The Goodbye Girl) as Paige, Asher Edgecliffe-Johnson and Landon Koh as William, Maddie Delbridge and Addie Jaymes (Annie National Tour) as Jennifer, Aidan Koch and Donovan Bazemore (Broadway's The Lion King) as Richard, Eva Nicole Smedley and Nola Linder as Anne, Kenna Wells and Kylie Ferland as Elizabeth, Annie Delbridge and Karen Blevins as Maude, Hannah Schwallie and Ellie Lila as Pat, Eva Petersson and Madelynn Justice as Morgan, Alex Gabbay and Anna Kontani as Erica, and Cecile Etzbach and Charlotte Surak (Broadway's Waitress) as Trish.

A Knight at the Museum is a part of KOTA's Broadway's ProStage, a one-week musical theater intensive in the heart of New York City. The program is produced by KOTA's Artistic Director Laura Luc, with direction and choreography by Jeorgi Smith and Music Direction by Alex-Renée Davies, with assistance from Clara Young (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Jack Richman (Assistant Music Director), Olivia Kuan-Romano (Assistant Producer), and Lindsay Waldman (Child Guardian).

Special guest artists include Allie Trimm, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Presley Ryan, Zoe Glick, Kaci Walfall, Manny Herrera, Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick and Jimmy Larkin.

KOTA Productions, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in New York City, is dedicated to creating innovative entertainment for audiences of all ages. KOTA inspires young actors to follow their passion for musical theatre and make a positive impact on the world through benefit shows and charitable initiatives.

Learn more and purchase tickets for A Knight at the Museum at www.kotaproductions.com.

