Town Stages Introduces Board Of Directors

Town Stages introduces its Board of Directors to expand its efforts to foster the future by reimagining equity and access in New York City spaces.

Board of Directors:

Robin Sokoloff - Chairwoman of the Board

Dr. Leonard Rosenblum - Founding & Executive Board Member

Samantha Slater - Founding & Executive Board Member

Isaac Klein - Founding & Executive Board Member Member

Scott Sokoloff - Founding & Executive Board Member

Candice Fortin - Executive Board Member

Nancy Tarantola - Executive Board Member

Destinee Rae - Young Professional Board Member

Kiera Doyle - Young Professional Board Member

Edward Rice - Young Professional Board Member

Preet Gill Esq. - Young Professional Board Member

Michael Kushner - Young Professional Board Member

Humberto Gruiero - Young Professional Board Member

Jeff Tang - Fellowship Recipient Board Member

Molly Powers Gallagher - Fellowship Recipient Board Member

A woman-led institution, Town Stages LLC prides itself on transforming the face of leadership. Town Stages is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Sokoloff Arts Foundation (501c3), run for the benefit of Sokoloff Arts Foundation and handling the day-to day-management of the primary facility located at 221 W. Broadway.

The Board of Directors will attend quarterly Full Board Meetings as well as committee meetings wherein the following goals for Town Stages will be valued, discussed, and realized:

Transforming vacant spaces into affordable and accessible cultural spaces.

Restoring equity in access to space.

Subsidizing non-profit rentals and events for organizations creating good who could otherwise not afford the Town Stages space and services.

Supporting under-represented and under-supported voices.

Annual Fellowship Recipients each receive a year of support in the form or mentorship, sponsorship and development space.

Creating jobs and opportunities by training individuals on new and transferable skills to assist in their career trajectories.

Reinvigorating nightlife and reclaiming public assembly for women, poc, LGBTQIA, and immigrant driven movements and businesses.

Creating a safe space where difficult conversations are welcomed and encouraged to promote social and cultural growth.

"Town Stages was created by a small and mighty team determined to transcend a growing climate of cultural intolerance and a near impossible real estate market. After self-sustaining our brick and mortar space in its first critical year of operation while serving such a large and incredible community, we realized that many of those at our fingertips were just waiting to be asked how they could help" says executive director Robin Sokoloff. "What was most important to us, though, in building this board of directors, was to find the people who truly believed in our vision for a more inclusive and equitable world. I couldn't be happier that we found them."

Town Stages is a state-of-the-art cultural arts space, event venue, and cocktail bar in the heart of downtown Tribeca. With a stunning 10,000 square foot storefront facility, Town Stages blends convention-level facilities with captivating decor for 299 guests. Serving as New York's premier venue to celebrate, collaborate, and put on a show, Town Stages offers much needed meeting space and production resources for businesses, arts organizations, and families celebrating their very important day. Centrally located off all major NYC trains, Town Stages is available for corporate gatherings, fashion shows, film shoots, weddings, & beyond. Follow under @townstages and #itsyourtown. https://townstages.com.





