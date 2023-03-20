Tony Nominee Denis Jones to Develop New Show BANKSY at Pace School of Performing Arts

Pace School of Performing Arts, located in lower Manhattan, is a partner in the development of new works for stage and screen. Director and choreographer Denis Jones will be working with students at Pace School of Performing Arts on the development of a new show titled, BANKSY. Just as the artist Banksy is anonymous, so is the author of this newly workshopped production. Created as a play with music and set in present-day London, BANKSY is a modern reimagining of the life of the world's most famous street artist, and her efforts to fight the British government's intention to enact policies harmful to women.

The play centers around Scarlet Davies, the 24-year-old socialite daughter of the Prime Minister, who is the elusive street artist Banksy, a fact unknown to her father and the rest of the nation. Convinced her father and his right-hand man, Commissioner Gunn, are pursuing policies dangerous to England's girls and women, Banksy hopes a series of high-profile stunts designed to mock and expose the Prime Minister and his underling will rally the people of England against her father's government.

Though BANKSY is a fictional story, long-held legal rights for women are being obliterated in the real world. As Banksy the character seeks to draw attention to the threat women face in England, BANKSY the play seeks to illuminate the theme of fighting for our rights and the future we choose for ourselves.

The two-time Tony award nominee, Denis Jones (whose work has been seen on Broadway, around the country and around the world), along with an Anonymous playwright, are working alongside acting, design and stage management students at Pace University's School of Performing Arts to workshop this new and inspirational piece of work. The team will have rehearsed for two weeks to bring this stage reading to life in the Michael Schimmel Center of the Arts.

Performances are free, and will take place on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday April 1 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made via this link. For more information, please email PPA@pace.edu.

