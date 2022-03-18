Timothy McDevitt To Lead ERWARTUNG {EXPECTATION} For MET Opera Club

On March 23 and 24 members and guests of the Metropolitan Opera Club and Park Avenue Armory's Avant-Garde are invited to attend a cocktail party and special performance celebrating the arts for a rare opportunity to bring together fellow patrons and luminaries of the opera and dance world. The performance and cocktail reception will take place at The Century Association, located at 7 West 43rd Street. The evening is being sponsored by The Metropolitan Opera Club. Cocktails will begin at 6 PM with the performance starting at 7 PM and running just under an hour.

The event features an exclusive performance of ERWARTUNG // {Expectation}-a multi-disciplinary, immersive opera recital, featuring acclaimed baritone Timothy McDevitt, pianist Renate Rohlfing, and dancers Matilda Sakamoto and Dominica Greene. With selections ranging from Mozart and Beethoven, to Poulenc and Schoenberg, Kurt Weill, and John Kander, the performers reflect on the recent blackout stages of staged performance, cabaret, and nightlife of New York City.

Directed by George R. Miller, choreographed Rebecca Steinberg, and produced by Job Piston, the evening's innovative approach to the recital format showcases a gender-fluid, discipline-colliding collaboration between voice, pianistic expression, immersive scenic design, light, and dance.

Reservations are limited and can be made HERE!