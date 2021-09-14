Tilted Axes Presents FABRICATION A New Performance Created For NYC's Garment District

On October 10th, between 2pm-5pm, Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars will present a new performance procession entitled Fabrication in partnership with Theaterlab in NYC's Garment District.

Tilted Axes is a group of guitarists and percussionists lead by classically trained post-rocker Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. This event is part of Tilted@10 celebrating Tilted Axes 10th anniversary season.

The performance begins at Theaterlab, 357 W 36th in NYC, and will stop along the way at various landmarks to perform special compositions significant to that location. The performance is free to the public and can be joined at any point along the route. They will eventually bring the procession full circle, returning to Theaterlab to complete the performance. Afterward the public can join Tilted Axes for a meet and greet in Theaterlab's performance space and find out more about their work.

Procession route and more details TBA at www.tiltedaxes.com

Meet the core members of Tilted Axes: Elisa Corona Aguilar, Angela Babin, Patrick Grant, John Halo, Howie Kenty, Kevin Pfieffer - electric guitars, Jeremy Nesse - chapman stick, Dan Cooper - electric bass, Caitlin Cawley, jc (jon clancy) - percussion, Christopher Caines - movement director, Jocelyn Gonzales - media producer

Tilted Axes is powered by Vox Amplification & Blackstar Amps courtesy of KORG USA. Our Tilted@10 anniversary season is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Make Music New York, The ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch Adjunct Development Fund, and Alchemical Studios, but mostly through the generous support of people like you. Thank you for helping us keep our performances and events free to the public whenever and wherever possible.

Theaterlab's mission is to serve the Garment District's diverse population of artists and audiences by producing energetic and experimental art that interrogates the nature of live performance. It has served as a hub for experimental performing arts in our Midtown home since 2013 and has been creating programming for New York's innovative artists since 2007. Our signature white box studios offer a clean and well-kept creative canvas for new work that subverts expectations and defies categorization.

It produces a number of new work programs, focused on cross-disciplinary experimentation, including Hotel New Work, a short-term residency for ensemble-driven works; [im]permanence, connecting our theater to our street through live action painting; Mothers, Myths, Monsters, presenting short works-in-progress; Voices Inside, a writing and theater program for incarcerated writers; Round the Block!, bringing together performance venues and business throughout the Garment District; and Celebrate the Artist, introducing New York audiences to International Artists. www.theaterlabnyc.com