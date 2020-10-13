Theatre Now's THE 10-MINUTE MUSICAL, AN ANTHOLOGY FROM THE SOUND BITES FESTIVAL Out Next Month

The book will be available November 1st, and features twenty-five short musicals.

Theatre Now has annouced the November 1st release of The 10-Minute Musical, an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival. The first ever anthology of 10-minute musicals, the book features 25 complete musicals and is a resource for educators, producers, theatre enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the musical theatre form. More information on the book, including a link to purchase, can be found at www.tnny.org/anthology-book.

"Theatre Now has done an invaluable service not only to the creative talents behind these new shows but also to audiences and producers eager to discover the next big thing" says Roma Torre, Chief Theater Critic at NY1, in the book's foreword.

"This anthology represents some of the best of SOUND BITES, chosen from our first six years of producing 10-minute musicals in the festival," says Thomas Morrissey, Aristic Director of Theatre Now. "Whatever your interest in the short musical, whether as a writer, actor, educator, producer, or theatre enthusiast, we hope that you enjoy the talent, creativity, diversity, and energy of musical theatre represented in these selections."

The following musicals are included in the anthology:

The selections all premiered at Theatre Now's annual SOUND BITES Festival, which has presented sixty 10-minute musicals to sold out houses in its first six seasons, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists. The 2020 festival has been postponed to May of 2021 and will feature an additional 10 new musicals, six of which will be featured in SOUND BITES Streaming Live on November 13th and 20th. Tickets to this free online event celebrating 10-minute musicals are available at www.tnny.org/sound-bites-streaming-live.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.

For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.



