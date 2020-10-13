Theatre Now's THE 10-MINUTE MUSICAL, AN ANTHOLOGY FROM THE SOUND BITES FESTIVAL Out Next Month
The book will be available November 1st, and features twenty-five short musicals.
Theatre Now has annouced the November 1st release of The 10-Minute Musical, an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival. The first ever anthology of 10-minute musicals, the book features 25 complete musicals and is a resource for educators, producers, theatre enthusiasts, and anyone interested in the musical theatre form. More information on the book, including a link to purchase, can be found at www.tnny.org/anthology-book.
"Theatre Now has done an invaluable service not only to the creative talents behind these new shows but also to audiences and producers eager to discover the next big thing" says Roma Torre, Chief Theater Critic at NY1, in the book's foreword.
"This anthology represents some of the best of SOUND BITES, chosen from our first six years of producing 10-minute musicals in the festival," says Thomas Morrissey, Aristic Director of Theatre Now. "Whatever your interest in the short musical, whether as a writer, actor, educator, producer, or theatre enthusiast, we hope that you enjoy the talent, creativity, diversity, and energy of musical theatre represented in these selections."
The following musicals are included in the anthology:
- A MOST AVERAGE MUSICAL Book & Lyrics by Jonathan Keebler, Music by Bob Kelly
- A RELATIVE RELATIONSHIP Book, Music, & Lyrics by Timothy Huang
- ANT AND GRASSHOPPER Book & Lyrics by A.J. Freeman, Music by Dimitri Landrain
- BITTERSWEET LULLABY Book by Will Lacker, Music & Lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn
- BOOK LOVERS Book & Lyrics by Talaura Harms, Music by Jonathan Bauerfeld
- BYSTANDER Book & Lyrics by Ed Levy, Music by Eric Grunin
- COOKIE SOIREE Book & Lyrics by Justin Anthony Long, Music by Ge Enrique, Concept by Jonny Lee Jr.
- COOKING FOR TWO Book & Lyrics by Charlie O'Leary, Music by Karl Hinze
- DEAD FLOWERS Book, Music, & Lyrics by Michael Finke
- DINOSAUR Book, Music, & Lyrics by Zach Spound
- END OF THE LINE Book by Howard Ho, Lyrics by Chris Edgar, Music by Kristen Rea
- FINDING THE WORDS Book & Lyrics by Andy Roninson and Chris Critelli, Music by Andy Roninson
- FRANKLIN PIERCE: DRAGON SLAYER Book & Lyrics by Preston Max Allen, Music by Will Buck
- ON YOUR MARK! Book & Lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, Music by Aaron Kenny
- PELLETS, CHERRIES, AND LIES: THE PAC MAN STORY Book, Music, & Lyrics by Erik Przytulski
- RUN THIS TOWN Book & Lyrics by Cindy Sideris, Music by Assaf Gleizner
- SUPERHOTS! Book & Lyrics by Blair Bodine, Book & Music by Joel Esher
- THE ALMOST IN-LAWS Book & Lyrics by Greg Edwards, Music by Andy Roninson
- THE ANSWERING MACHINE Book & Lyrics by Kevin Hammonds, Music by Andy Roninson
- THE CHARM Book & Lyrics by Christiana Cole, Music by David Shenton
- THE FACEBOOK FIGHTER Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan
- THE HIPSTER SISTER Book, Music, & Lyrics by Andy Roninson
- THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS Book, Music, & Lyrics by Chris Kerrigan
- WHAT'S YOUR WISH? Book, Music, & Lyrics by Thicket & Thistle
- WELCOME TO RIDGINGTON Book & Lyrics by Jordan Silver, Music by Luke Steinhauer
The selections all premiered at Theatre Now's annual SOUND BITES Festival, which has presented sixty 10-minute musicals to sold out houses in its first six seasons, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists. The 2020 festival has been postponed to May of 2021 and will feature an additional 10 new musicals, six of which will be featured in SOUND BITES Streaming Live on November 13th and 20th. Tickets to this free online event celebrating 10-minute musicals are available at www.tnny.org/sound-bites-streaming-live.
Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.
For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.