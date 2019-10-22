Theatre Forward Hosts Creative Conversation & Cocktails in NYC

On October 18, 2019, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, held an evening of Creative Conversation & Cocktails with Special Guests David Henry Hwang, Tony-winning playwright of M. Butterfly, Author of Soft Power, Center Theatre Group/Public Theater, and Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles.

The high-spirited evening was co-hosted by Elliott Sernel, Board member, Center Theatre Group, and member of Theatre Forward's National Society and Larry Falconio. Over 30 guests attended at a private apartment on Central Park South in Manhattan including Bonnie Comley and Stuart Lane, Janet Kagan, Cathy and Charles Gropper, Steven and Joy Bunson, David Schwartz and Amy Langer, Michelle Cenis, Raja Sengupta, as well as Louie Anchondo from Center Theatre Group and Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre.

Creative Conversations is a Theatre Forward series designed to showcase industry guests who share their perspectives and personal insights at curated patron events. Theatre Forward National Society members support nationwide community building initiatives and receive invitations to private events, theatre benefits and access to Broadway shows all year long.

Theatre Forward supports a network of 19 prominent regional theatres in an effort to enrich communities and make theatre accessible to all. By connecting these theatres to funding and resources on a national level, Theatre Forward helps drive education and community programs that fuel positive social change and engagement. The goal is to increase access and opportunity for all to experience theatre that builds community and sets the stage for individual achievement.

Educating Through Theatre supports educational access and opportunities throughout Theatre Forward's network of 19 theatres at every age. Programs support the development of 21st-century workforce skills, social-emotional learning, individual cultural and global competencies, and measurement and assessment design for programs with an emphasis on underserved and under-represented youth and adults. Advancing Strong Theatre supports theatre programs advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion goals for underserved and under-represented communities that complement each theatre's trajectory of organizational change. For more information, visit www.theatreforward.org

PHOTO CREDIT: Russ Rowland Photography





