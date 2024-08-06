The Tank's LIMEFEST 2024 to Present PRUDENCE PLAY by Caroline Dunn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank's LIMEFEST 2024 is a festival for new work by women and gender non-confirming artists. A new play Prudence Play written by and starring Caroline Dunn is currently in workshops and will have staged readings now on sale to the public on August 19th and 21st at 9:30pm in The Tank's 56-seat theatre. Also on the creative team is: Ann Kreitman (director), Kristen Paige (lighting & sound), Lauren Bourke (cast), Maxwell Swangel (cast), and Elizabeth Muriel (cast).

Prudence Play is about a young sister in a Catholic order, who starts having alarming (and somewhat horny) dreams. She then questions not only the beliefs she's held her entire life but also: her sanity.

Dunn's previous work includes Holy Sh*t, produced and developed at Muhlenberg College for their 2019 fall season; it won the 2021 E.W. Miller Award for Drama. She is a comedian, actor, and writer based in Brooklyn. She's known for live comedy shows including Late Night Variety Tonight: LIVE! (featured at Littlefield, Club Cumming, & Cmon Everybody; hosted with Matthew Albino) and Gay Ass Storytelling Show (at The Bell House; feat. Carson Olshansky and Motti).

