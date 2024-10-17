The Second City New York Unveils A New Era; New Shows, Stand-Up Spotlight, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the wildly successful launch of The Second City New York earlier this year, the iconic comedy institution is once again raising the bar. Building on the legacy of its renowned Chicago and Toronto siblings, the Brooklyn outpost is entering a new chapter with a fresh slate of shows, surprise celebrity drop-ins, and a prime spot in the 2024 New York Comedy Festival.

Last Chance to Catch Ruthless Acts of Kindness

Thanks to the incredible response from New York audiences, the current Mainstage Revue production of Ruthless Acts of Kindness has been extended through Saturday, November 16th. The added performances provide fans a few more opportunities to catch this immersive production featuring sketch and improv scenes diving into the absurdities of everyday life with a special nod to New York City's quirks and characters. From barbershop quartets and subway encounters to singing grandfather clocks, the show captures the humor and hustle of life in the city. As always at The Second City, the entirely improvised “3rd Act” is completely free!

2024 New York Comedy Festival

The new lineup comes just in time for The Second City New York's anticipated debut at the 2024 New York Comedy Festival, where the theater will showcase 20+ guest performances, from Friday, November 8th to Sunday, November 17th. From high-energy improv to hysterical stand-up, the festival's schedule showcases The Second City's signature mix of classic formats and fresh, boundary-pushing experiments. The full schedule is outlined below and here.

The Second City Presents & Monday Mayhem Karaoke

The theater is thrilled to have recently introduced The Second City Presents, a raucous fully improvised show where anything and everything can happen. With hilarious last-minute twists and unscripted curveballs at every turn, no two performances are ever the same. Known for bringing in surprise guest stars such as Padma Lakshmi and Jeff Hiller, the show is designed to constantly keep audiences on their toes. Rounding out the evenings, Monday Mayhem Karaoke invites guests to belt out their favorite tunes alongside the cast, adding another layer of spontaneity to the night.

Punch-Up: Stand Up at Second City will debut on November 6, marking a new chapter for Second City as it expands into the stand-up comedy scene. Held every Wednesday on the iconic Mainstage, the 90-minute showcase will feature rotating lineups of talented comedians, with a variety of MC's getting in on the fun. As Second City branches out with this new series, they aim to highlight stand-up comedy for the first time in the company's history, further cementing their role in New York City's vibrant comedy scene. Lineups will be announced weekly via social media and newsletters.

Wreck the Halls: The Second City's New York's Guide to Surviving the Holidays

The Second City New York is bringing the cheer this holiday season with their upcoming Mainstage show Wreck the Halls: The Second City New York's Guide to Surviving the Holidays. This fast-paced, interactive comedy revue packed with seasonal songs, sketches, and their signature improv. Wreck the Halls roasts all the things we love to loathe about the season, from festive family gatherings and awkward office parties to overplayed holiday movies and Mariah Carey's never-ending Christmas hits. Opening November 22, the show promises to deliver plenty of laughs as The Second City's brightest talents turn holiday traditions upside down.

The Blackbox Theater

In addition to signature sketch and improv, The Second City New York is carving out space for stand-up comedy in its Black Box theater. The intimate venue provides a much-needed platform for rising comedians to hone their skills and seasoned pros to perfect their craft, making the Black Box a dynamic hub for the next wave of comedic voices. To further support this emerging talent, The Second City New York offers improv, writing, and stand-up classes at their renowned training center, providing aspiring comedians with the opportunity to develop their talent in a supportive, creative environment.

The Second City Partners with Comic Relief US

The Second City is also proud to announce a national partnership with Comic Relief US, a nonprofit known for harnessing the power of entertainment to drive social change. Through this collaboration, The Second City will work with Comic Relief US to create impactful, laughter-filled experiences that inspire audiences to take action and support efforts to create a just world free from poverty. This partnership reflects both organizations' belief in the power of comedy to bring people together for a greater cause, with upcoming projects to be announced designed to engage communities and drive meaningful change through humor.

With a history of producing comedic legends like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, and Keegan-Michael Key, and many more, The Second City has long been a launchpad for entertainment's biggest names. The New York location continues the legacy, nurturing emerging stars while offering a space for established talent to experiment with new concepts and formats.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. For decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

