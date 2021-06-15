The Ride's EYES ON NEW YORK Takes Flight July 1 at Staten Island's Empire Outlets

NYC entertainment staple THE RIDE has announced, EYES ON NEW YORK, a new experiential entertainment in THE RIDE's global tradition of family fun.

Produced and directed by Richard Humphrey, EYES ON NEW YORK is being choreographed by the project's Artistic Directors, Ashlee Rose Montague and Richard Hankes in a newly created 150-seat performance space designed, built and overseen by Mr. Humphrey, at Staten Island's EMPIRE OUTLETS (55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY).

EYES ON NEW YORK will further push the theatrical boundaries and possibilities of THE RIDE'S proprietary experiential technology.

It is a focused immersive initiative and experiential entertainment that will bow four times a day in Staten Island with laser concentration on Manhattan and its revitalization.

The show is an interactive journey presented in theatrical dance, variety acts, acrobatic agility and circus derring-do; guided by a troupe of internationally acclaimed performers who dance the story of New York City's journey through the last 12 months.

Drenched in music, uplifted by dance and driven by renewal, this World Premiere has scheduled Preview Performances from Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, July 10.

The Exclusive Press Invited World Premiere will be on Sunday, July 11 at 7:00pm.

The score's original music is by THE RIDE'S Greg Mozian. Charles DeChants has designed the sound. Costumes are by Renato Dicent. Scenery is by Paul O'Toole. Lighting is by Michael Petre-Zumbrun.

With EYES ON NEW YORK, THE RIDE has joined forces with Staten Island's EMPIRE OUTLETS for a summer residency, located on one of the world's largest and most beautiful natural harbors. This Exclusive Engagement, including original music, whimsical variety and circus-based performances is determined to be New York City's summer 2021 destination.

"The Ride is an iconic entertainment experience and we are thrilled to host the show's return to New York City at Empire Outlets," said Joseph Ferrara, Principal, BFC Partners. "The show is a spectacular addition to the new offerings we are introducing at Empire Outlets this summer. We invite New Yorkers to come experience The Ride followed by a great dinner at newly-opened Clinton Hall's expansive outdoor deck with views overlooking the Manhattan skyline."

"THE RIDE is deeply appreciative and artistically energized by Empire Outlet's warm welcome," said Richard Humphrey, CEO of The RIDE. "Teaming up together, we will keep our EYES ON NEW YORK to establish The RIDE at Empire Outlets as one of New York's 2021 premiere destinations during this summer of renewal."

The magic is accessible for free by the Staten Island Ferry which delivers you right to the new performance space and the 340,000 square feet that is the success of the EMPIRE OUTLETS.

For more information visit www.TheRideEvents.com.