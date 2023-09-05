The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!

The 12th Annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival - BOO! Plays Announced

The wind whispers secrets this time of year as the chill of the unknown settles into our weary bones. An October moon will soon rise over the city, signaling that Players Theatre Short Play and Music Festival is back for its 12th annual scare fest BOO!

The horror-themed festival concludes the 12th year of the tri-annual short play festival. Audiences will delight in the work of sixteen playwrights whose original short plays, chosen by the SPF team, will be produced. Each week, five or six short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

This year's plays will make audiences laugh, cringe, and shiver as they are presented with a range of comedy, tragedy, and horror. Will it be tricks or treats that win out in the end?

"Our Boo! festival is all about embracing the macabre, laughing at the absurd, and scaring ourselves silly," says Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "We're really excited to have plays both from new playwrights and some of our old favorites to get us into the Halloween spirit this year!"

The BOO! festival runs from Oct 5 - 22, 2023, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at The Players Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: Click Here or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is LUV in February. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on the Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week One: Oct 5 - 8, 2023

"Harwood House" by Andrea Woodbridge

"Blithe Séance" by Eugene Grygo

"Copy and Paste" by Matthew J. Kaplan

"The Algorithm" by Megan Kemple

"First Date" by TS Nelson

"When the Spirit Hits You" by Bob MacKay

Week Two: Oct 12 - 15, 2023

"Maternal Bond" by Brenda Bell

"Dracula...in Denver!" by Sarah Congress

"Somewhere in Between" by Sean Morgan

"The House of Joe" by Risa Lewak

"Ghost Job" by Riley Fee

Week Three: Oct 19 - 22, 2023

"The Kindness of Strangers" by Kathryn Loggins

"Stupid Smart House" by Richard Lyons Conlon

"The Red Men" by Jackson Montana

"Escape from Margaritaville" by Maeve Kelley Baker

"Monstrous Villainy" by Rex McGregor




