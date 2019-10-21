The Peoples Improv Theater Announces Fall Run Of SHOW OF SHOWS

Who says theater can't be competitive? The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) along with longtime comedy co-producers Madeline Mahoney and Matt Stango present SHOW OF SHOWS, a new one-act play competition. The bracket-structured event will take place over four weeks of thrilling shows, as each winning playwright earns the change to stage the next segment of their one-act by audience vote. Six teams will compete to make it to the finals: a chance to stage the play in its entirety.

Team Managers include Tom Costello (director, Pipeline Theater Co.), Ryan Meyer (actor, JonBenét: The Musical), Erin Noll (actor, good friday), Karsten Otto (actor, June is the First Fall), Max Reinhardsen (actor/writer, Max and Natalie LIVE), and Colin Waitt (producer, Puffs). Teams are made up of a rotating cast of actors, directors, and playwrights.

SHOW OF SHOWS is kicking off as a part of NYC SketchFest 2019, which brings together 132 of the best sketch comedy groups from around the country together in one place.

About Madeline Mahoney and Matt Stango

Matt Stango (he/him) was born and raised in New York, where he attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School for Acting and later studied at SUNY Purchase. He was a member of The Bats, The Flea Theater's resident acting company, for 5 years, where he most recently starred in the NYC premiere of "Hype Man" by Idris Goodwin, playing the role of Pinnacle. He was also the producer and host of Serials @ The Flea for 2 years. This year he's done commercials for Squarespace, FanDuel and Golden Corral. For more info on Matt, you can visit MattStango.com

Madeline Mahoney (she/her) is a New York City based actor, writer, and improviser. She's a member of The Armory's house sketch teams, improvises with the indie all-female team The Jaynes, and hosts stand-up show Nice Boys Only at Crystal Lake. She co-produced and hosted Serials at The Flea for a year, and was a member of the theater's resident acting company for 4 years. Madeline is a grad of NYU/Tisch, training at Stella Adler and Stonestreet. More info and original content at www.madelinemahoney.com





