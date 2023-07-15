The PIT Loft to Present THE CHARACTER ANNEX This Month

Hosted by Sloan Brettholtz and Noah Friend.
POPULAR
This Tuesday, July 18th, The PIT Loft will present a lineup of some of the best characters in New York City.
Hosted by Sloan Brettholtz and Noah Friend.
Performers are Alex Schaefer, Declan Gallagher, Edson Montenegro, Emma Quinlan Baxter, Erica Diederich, Jackie Skinner, Julia Schroeder, Kyle Best, Lauren Montes, Marina Gasparyan, Marina Lola, Samantha Nugent, and Sydney Duncan.
Tickets are available at the link below.
Videos
|Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29) VIDEOS CAST
|Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)
|ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan’s One Woman Show
Caveat (7/25-7/25)
|Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
The Cutting Room (8/06-12/30)
|Forces of Nature
Tenri Cultural Institute (2/10-2/10)
|Borderless
Theaterlab (8/10-8/20)
|KAROLENA’S KRAZY KOOKY KARAOKE (KOMEDY) SHOW
Littlefield (7/26-7/26)
|The Museum of Modern Art Presents A View From The Vaults 2023: Films In 16 And 35mm
The Museum of Modern Art (7/12-8/16)
|The FunikiJam Show
Actors Temple Theatre (1/27-8/31)
|A Beautiful Noise
Broadhurst Theatre (12/04-1/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You