The PIT Loft to Present THE CHARACTER ANNEX This Month

This Tuesday, July 18th, The PIT Loft will present a lineup of some of the best characters in New York City.

Hosted by Sloan Brettholtz and Noah Friend.

Performers are Alex Schaefer, Declan Gallagher, Edson Montenegro, Emma Quinlan Baxter, Erica Diederich, Jackie Skinner, Julia Schroeder, Kyle Best, Lauren Montes, Marina Gasparyan, Marina Lola, Samantha Nugent, and Sydney Duncan.

Tickets are available at the link below.