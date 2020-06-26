The Nuyorican Poets Cafe Presents Livestreamed Reading Of LIPSHTICK By Romy Nordlinger

The Nuyorican Poets Cafe presents LIPSHTICK, a dark comedy directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan and performed by Alisha Spielmann, Christine Verleny, Linda S. Nelson, Renee' Flemings, Annalisa Hill Loeffler, Sevrin Anne Mason, Emily Cordes & Romy Nordlinger.

Get out yer tissues, it's time for women's issues! In the ultimate reality show, anyone can be a superstar - even when they don't know it. The sinister Emcee of VoyeurVision's LIPSHTICK hacks devices to find her next unsuspecting reality superstar, exposing the real lives of women from anytime, anywhere, and any moment. Will they measure up to the expectations the media asks of them, and they ask of themselves? LIPSHTICK is a darkly funny sneek peek into women's lives that uncovers what lies just under the surface.

Admission free. Zoom link:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35133/production/1029369?performanceId=10545909

