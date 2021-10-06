The Neon Coven Teams Up With Princess Lockerooo for DANCE TO THE MOON

Queer performance company The Neon Coven and Queen of Waacking Princess Lockerooo are teaming up for the dance event DANCE TO THE MOON. DANCE TO THE MOON will feature dance battles in Hustle and Freestyle with prize money of up to $500. The event will feature live performances, DJ sets, celebrity judges, and more.

HUSTLE 2-ON-2 BATTLE

Enter as a couple!

Prize: $500

Judges: Maria Torres, Jeff Selby, Veronica Castilla

FREESTYLE 1-ON-1 BATTLE

Show us your solo style!

Prize: $300

Judge: Buddha Stretch

A special "Jack and Jill" Hustle competition will be open to ALL battle contestants and spectator ticket holders -- no partner needed. Sign up upon arrival.

Music by

Nelson Paradise Roman

Designs by

House of Hallucination

Performances by

The Neon Coven

Brickhouse NYC

Doors, Drinks, DJs: 5pm

Battles + Performances: 6pm

*Battle contestants must pre-register by purchasing a ticket online!*

21+

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

Per NYC guidelines, entry is restricted to individuals with proof of full COVID vaccination. You must bring proof that matches the name on your legal ID.

For tickets CLICK HERE!