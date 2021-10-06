The Neon Coven Teams Up With Princess Lockerooo for DANCE TO THE MOON
Proof of vaccination will be required for entry.
Queer performance company The Neon Coven and Queen of Waacking Princess Lockerooo are teaming up for the dance event DANCE TO THE MOON. DANCE TO THE MOON will feature dance battles in Hustle and Freestyle with prize money of up to $500. The event will feature live performances, DJ sets, celebrity judges, and more.
HUSTLE 2-ON-2 BATTLE
Enter as a couple!
Prize: $500
Judges: Maria Torres, Jeff Selby, Veronica Castilla
FREESTYLE 1-ON-1 BATTLE
Show us your solo style!
Prize: $300
Judge: Buddha Stretch
A special "Jack and Jill" Hustle competition will be open to ALL battle contestants and spectator ticket holders -- no partner needed. Sign up upon arrival.
Music by
- Nelson Paradise Roman
Designs by
- House of Hallucination
Performances by
- The Neon Coven
- Brickhouse NYC
Doors, Drinks, DJs: 5pm
Battles + Performances: 6pm
*Battle contestants must pre-register by purchasing a ticket online!*
21+
PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY
Per NYC guidelines, entry is restricted to individuals with proof of full COVID vaccination. You must bring proof that matches the name on your legal ID.
For tickets CLICK HERE!