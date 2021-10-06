Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Neon Coven Teams Up With Princess Lockerooo for DANCE TO THE MOON

pixeltracker

Proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

Oct. 6, 2021  
The Neon Coven Teams Up With Princess Lockerooo for DANCE TO THE MOON

Queer performance company The Neon Coven and Queen of Waacking Princess Lockerooo are teaming up for the dance event DANCE TO THE MOON. DANCE TO THE MOON will feature dance battles in Hustle and Freestyle with prize money of up to $500. The event will feature live performances, DJ sets, celebrity judges, and more.

HUSTLE 2-ON-2 BATTLE

Enter as a couple!

Prize: $500

Judges: Maria Torres, Jeff Selby, Veronica Castilla

FREESTYLE 1-ON-1 BATTLE

Show us your solo style!

Prize: $300

Judge: Buddha Stretch

A special "Jack and Jill" Hustle competition will be open to ALL battle contestants and spectator ticket holders -- no partner needed. Sign up upon arrival.

Music by

  • Nelson Paradise Roman

Designs by

  • House of Hallucination

Performances by

  • The Neon Coven
  • Brickhouse NYC

Doors, Drinks, DJs: 5pm

Battles + Performances: 6pm

*Battle contestants must pre-register by purchasing a ticket online!*

21+

PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY

Per NYC guidelines, entry is restricted to individuals with proof of full COVID vaccination. You must bring proof that matches the name on your legal ID.

For tickets CLICK HERE!


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pacific Chorale Launches Season With World And West Coast Premieres
  • Ballet X Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts
  • JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR SoCal Exclusive Engagement Coming To The Center
  • Spend October With Segerstrom Center For The Arts On The Plaza