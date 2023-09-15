The Love Show NYC to Bring THE BRIDE: A KILL BILL BALLET to Arlene's Grocery This October

“The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet” turns this historic venue into a stage fit for a site-specific theatrical experience. It's sexy, wacky, beautiful, and weird.

Sep. 15, 2023

The Love Show comes tearing into the Lower East Side‘s iconic Arlene’s Grocery with “The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet”. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and her prolific dance theater company, The Love Show NYC, comes an homage to Quentin Tarantino’s classic film cycle about revenge, honor, and redemption. A cult classic reimagined through evocative dance and live song, created expressly for one of NYC’s most legendary rock ‘n’ roll clubs, “The Bride: A Kill Bill Ballet” turns this historic venue into a stage fit for a site-specific theatrical experience. It's sexy, wacky, beautiful, and weird.

Join in for an immersive live music and dance experience which is sure to rock you.

Performance Details: 

Director/Choreographer/Concept: Angela Harriell

Full cast to be announced soon

Based on the story and characters created by Quentin Tarantino

Poster Artwork by Adriano Moraes

October 18th, 19th & 22nd

$25 in advance

$30 day of show

Shows 10/18 & 10/19: 9PM

Shows 10/22: 7PM & 9PM

Tickets: Click Here

21+ ONLY

Arlene’s Grocery

95 Stanton St

New York, NY 10002

(212) 358-1633

arlenesgrocerynyc.com

About The Love Show

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Brooklyn Museum to The Public’s Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT Drama.

The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has five other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera Tribute to Bruce Campbell", "Romeo + Juliet" and "Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet".

The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, The Guardian, and TDF’s “Meet the Dance Company” video series, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe’s exploits on Bastille Day. The Love Show’s resume includes original performances in Rome, Tokyo, Egypt and Mexico, premiering a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of “Twelfth Night” at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, dancing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and creating exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama’s season premiere party. “Behind the Glass”, the troupe’s pandemic era storefront pop-up theater, was featured in publications around the globe, including TONY and The Guardian

www.theloveshownyc.com

instagram.com/theloveshownyc

Photo Credit: Michael Blase




