The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading Of THE PATRON SAINT OF OTHER WOMEN By Molly Horan
The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents a Virtual Play Reading of THE PATRON SAINT OF OTHER WOMEN by Molly Horan and Directed by Lawrence C. Schwartz on Zoom on SUNDAY, JUNE 21ST @ 7 PM EST (U.S. and Canada). The cast includes: Katie Marsh as KELLY, Oliver Feaster as PETER, Mariana Leon as CASSY and the READER and Cassie Jordan as TESS.
Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Q284HQKBTBajeSHJe2hkPg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Donation: $5.00 Proceeds will benefit the Riant Theatre.
After learning that her fiancé has cheated on her, a woman is forced to consider what her next step will be when the other woman insist that they talk.
There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.