The Iconic HOLIDAY RIDE Launches 8th Season Of Magic, November 14

The ICONIC 8th Year HOLIDAY RIDE is now on sale as THE RIDE prepares for a repeat of last Season's ticket-buying frenzy.



The ICONIC 8th Year HOLIDAY RIDE will premiere on Thursday, November 14, 2019 and will dazzle audiences until Sunday, January 5, 2020.



Having just picked up his seventh TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award, Drama Desk nominated CEO/CCO/Author/Director Richard Humphrey has scheduled over 800 Holiday RIDES in anticipation of a repeat of last year's incredible award-winning, sold-out success and unqualified critical acclaim.



Mr. Humphrey has also tripled the number of Gift Certificates and Gift Boxes that sold-out last year by the second week in November.



Celebrating the celestial lights of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza, tickets for THE RIDE Holiday Edition are pre-ordered in record numbers by visiting Student Groups, Traveling Senior Excursions, thousands of Tourists and most especially by Corporations for their Holiday Festivities.



Created, written and directed by Richard Humphrey, the exclusively produced THE RIDE Holiday Edition has become a key ingredient of the Holiday Magic of New York City and the Season's most sought after Family Event.



THE RIDE'S concept is a brainstorm of design that has resulted in a fleet of multi-million dollar motor coaches whose interiors are a state-of-the-art wonderland of electronic wizardry that guide 49 dazzled tourists and native New Yorkers around the most fascinating city in the world.



THE RIDE'S original genius was its realization that the streets of Manhattan are a billion-dollar, fifty-mile stage exhibiting the most riveting visuals on earth.



Guided by two Gold Star Hosts, while adding its own award-winning actors, singers and dancers to the crowded mix on the street, the huge motor coaches deliver a show worthy of the standing ovations and group euphoria that result at the end of each RIDE.



The motor coaches are events in their own right.



THE RIDE'S Holiday Edition is a 21st Century Sleigh Ride that begins aboard THE RIDE'S patented, 1.5 million dollar travelling theaters with technology galore and floor-to-ceiling gigantic glass windows featuring side-facing VIP seating making the streets of New York the stage.



Original seasonal music, videos and hilarious Hosts support the dazzling Holiday performances along the 4.2 mile journey through Midtown New York.



The electric wizardry of New York's Holiday brilliance is only eclipsed by the stars in the winter skies and the sparks of joy from within THE Holiday RIDE'S toasty warm Motor Coaches as they escort their audiences around the glorious City of Lights.



Three Seasons ago, two periodicals questioned whether the audience members on THE RIDE took more photos of the New Yorkers on the sidewalks than those very New Yorkers whose cameras were all pointed at the gigantic floor to ceiling windows of THE RIDE.



The subject of acclaimed Holiday Specials on both WABC-TV and ClearVISION, THE Iconic Holiday RIDE will dazzle its RIDERS with a custom designed exterior wrap, a vibrant 4.2 mile route highlighting the finest of New York's breathtaking Holiday decorations and locations, new content, new seasonal videos, a dedicated soundtrack, a commissioned score, additional cast members and especially choreographed performance events.



THE RIDE Holiday Edition's award-winning Creative Team proudly includes Richard Humphrey (Executive Producer & Mise-en-Scene), Leslie Meisel (Additional Scripting), Michael Stanek (Choreography), Ryan O'Gara and Mark Hoffner (Lighting Design), Brendan Bekowies (Sound Design), Roger Acosta (Videos) and Joe Morgan (Videos).



THE RIDE Holiday Edition wraps New York in a big bow for you, your family and your friends to open together.





