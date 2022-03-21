The Fled Collective To Collaborate With The 24 Hour Plays And TOSOS

The Fled Collective will collaborate with The 24 Hour Plays and The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS) for additional programming this Spring, ahead of their inaugural season.

On March 29, The Fled Collective will present a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, in partnership with The 24 Hour Plays and featuring Fled artists, fellow Flea Theater alumni and other rising artists to watch. Participating actors include Justin Ahdoot, Laurel Anderson, Kieron J. Anthony, Georgia Kate Cohen, Arielle Gonzalez, Karen Marulanda, Michael Ortiz, Yvonne Jessica Pruitt, Elizabeth Spindler, Magali Trench, Justin Viz and Jasmine Wang. Writers include Niccolo Aeed, Oscar Cabrera, Dylan Guerra, M Sloth Levine, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Roger Q. Mason, Matt Minnicino, AriDy Nox, Phanesia Pharel, Marina Templesman, and Ran Xia. Additional artists will be announced on the day of the event, which will stream on The Fled Collective's Instagram.

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 800 artists that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations produce The 24 Hour Plays in professional theaters, colleges and high schools, touching everyone from celebrities to students. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong. www.24hourplays.com Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays

On April 18th, members of The Fled Collective will appear in love is hard and absolutely (probably) worth it by Johnny G. Lloyd (Or, An Astronaut Play) produced by The Other Side Of Silence (TOSOS). Colm Summers will direct the reading. It will take place at 7pm in The Pete at the Flea Theater. Casting will be announced at a later date.

About the Play: Tom's a former dancer. Vaughn's a (current) painter. Vaughn and Tom are dating. They've been dating for a while. Vaughn and Tom have worries. They're worried about their brothers, their fathers, their mothers, their very adorable pillow pet. And their apartment. Vaughn and Tom live in a very small apartment. Unfortunately, their world is about to get a little bit smaller. But maybe they'll be able to break out of these four walls and learn new ways to express themselves and express love. Maybe. Set in the doldrums of 2020, love is hard and absolutely (probably) worth it is a meditation on brotherhood, fatherhood, sonhood, generational legacies, race, politics, and what it means to build something with a person you love in spite of all of the above.

As NYC's oldest and longest-producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS) is dedicated to an honest and open exploration of the life experience and cultural sensibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in the present day and to preserve and promote our literary past in a determined effort to keep our theatrical heritage alive.

This evening is part of the Chesley/Chambers Playwrights Project, an ongoing free reading series for LGBTQIA+ playwrights to have their work presented to an invited audience.

The Fled previously announced their inaugural season, starting in May. Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.