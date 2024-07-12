The Elif Collective Presents TIMON OF ATHENS In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Elif Collective will present TIMON OF ATHENS running August 4-14, 2024 at Alchemical Studios (50 W 17th St, New York, NY, 12th floor & rooftop).

The Elif Collective's Timon of Athens is an interactive exploration of song, dance, bodies, sex, movement, friendship, and wealth. This play, adapted from Shakespeare's original text by The Elif Collective with lead adapters Abigail Duclos and Isabel Tongson, invites audiences to dive head-first into a world of meretricious tatters, plastic food, false friends, glittering masks, and nepo baby debauchery.

Our play tells the story of Timon, a young, furious, and fabulous Manhattanite whose fortune dwindles after the sudden death of both of his parents-coupled with a new and special focus on his personal assistant, Flavius, who wants nothing more than to burn everything around her into ashes. Featuring two original songs and myriad dances (choreographed by Ellie Houlihan and our brilliant team of actors), Timon of Athens is a bold reimagining of Shakespeare's original text, bringing the timeless themes of friendship, money, jealousy, and desire to exciting new heights.

Join The Elif Collective and the company of Timon of Athens August 4-August 14, 2024 at Alchemical Studios for an evening where you'll dance, snack, socialize, watch Shakespeare, and mourn.

For more information and details about The Elif Collective's Timon of Athens, check out the Timon of Athens website: https://www.theelif.org/timon

Tickets coming soon! Join our mailing list to be among the first notified for ticket sales.

The Elif Collective creates warm, saturated, and accessible performance spaces in NYC. We develop new works that test the boundary between audience and actor communication, while remaining committed to dramatic storytelling. Every night of an Elif performance is a unique, social & theatrical experience - made special by everyone who attended, and their interaction with the story. More: https://www.theelif.org/

Abigail Duclos (Director) is a NYC-based playwright, director, actress, and puppet designer whose stories laugh, cry, dance, and draw blood. Her work is often multidisciplinary, drawing on her love of dance and her 14 years of experience playing the euphonium, French horn, and other brass instruments in classical orchestras and jazz bands. A selection of past work includes Blood Orange (Playwright, The Elif Collective), Honeysuckle (Playwright, Maker's Ensemble), One Flea Spare (Darcy Snelgrave, Barnard College), Camp Cattywampus (Co-Playwright/Co-Director, The Columbia University Performing Arts League), Possession (Playwright/Co-Director, The Tank), and Teeth (Playwright, WKCR 89.9 FM). Abigail graduated from Barnard College with a double-major in English and theatre and a minor in German. She currently works at NYU. More: www.abigailduclos.com & @abigailduclos

