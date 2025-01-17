The DANCE ON CAMERA Festival Announces 2025 Line-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance On Camera and Symphony Space are joining forces to present the 53rd edition of the Dance On Camera Festival, February 21 - 24, 2025.

The longest-running dance film festival in the world, Dance On Camera received 200 submissions this year from 33 countries, highlighting the growing global interest in dance film as a cinematic medium. The four-day festival will feature 28 films spanning 13 countries.

16 are directed by women, and 4 are from first-time filmmakers. This year marks the start of an exciting new partnership between Dance on Camera and Symphony Space, with films showing at the latter's Peter Jay Sharp Theater and Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater to accommodate a growing audience.

“We are deeply connected to films that capture the human body through compelling movement and innovative perspectives,” said Dance On Camera President and festival co-curator Shawn Bible. As part of Dance On Camera's commitment to showcasing the innovation of filmmakers and the power of representation, strong narratives and self-discovery will take center stage in this year's programming.

Stéphane Carrel's documentary RESILIENT MAN will open the 2025 Dance On Camera Festival featuring celebrated Australian ballet dancer Steven McRae. The film follows McRae's physically and mentally demanding journey to return to the pinnacle of his art after rupturing his Achilles heel. “Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Steven McRae's journey in RESILIENT MAN reminds us that resilience is not just overcoming challenges but transforming them into moments of beauty and inspiration,” co-curator Michael Trusnovec noted. “We are so proud to open this year's festival with the U.S. premiere of this intimate film that captures the vulnerability and determination of a dancer and celebrates the indomitable human spirit.”

From intimate, character-driven explorations to large-scale cultural portraits, audiences can experience the emotional and transformative power of movement during the festival. “Narrative is also at the forefront of our festival this year. We are featuring films that are driven by intriguing stories that provoke emotion. Films like TABLE FOR ONE, PLEASE directed by Samantha Shay, display minimal editing techniques which allows the raw characteristics of the performers to dominate the space. We also included documentaries featuring pivotal figures, companies, and moments in dance culture. WHO CARES ABOUT PAL FRENAK directed by Gloria Halász, and THE ALCHEMIST'S DANCE, which highlights flamenco dancer María Pagés. Both represent our global connection to visionaries of movement” adds Bible.

Another highlight of the 2025 Dance On Camera Festival includes honoring acclaimed choreographer, dancer and 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree Carmen De Lavallade with the annual Dance In Focus award at a program highlighting her great legacy in the field. “Carmen De Lavallade is a shining star in the constellation of dance and theatre, with an influence that is both immense and undeniable,” said Cara Hagan, Dance On Camera co-curator. Lester Horton's short film, CARIBBEAN NIGHTS, will have its World Premiere at the festival on February 22, 2025. Filmed on March 19, 1953, for the unfinished feature film 3-D FOLLIES, this historic color footage of The Lester Horton Dancers featuring Carmen De Lavallade and James Truitte has never been seen by the public. “Sharing part of her story as part of this year's Dance On Camera Festival is a fitting tribute to her legacy and a remarkable highlight for us. We are thrilled to invite our audiences to celebrate Ms. de Lavallade, and we hope that all who join us—her peers, mentees, and those newly introduced to her work—will leave with a deeper appreciation for her profound impact.”

Closing the festival this year, in celebration of the twentieth anniversary of its release, is MAD HOT BALLROOM, Marilyn Agrelo's documentary following the lives of New York City public school students learning the intricacies of ballroom dance through a competition sponsored by a local nonprofit. Dancing Classrooms, the largest dance education partner for NYC public schools who run that program to this day, is delighted to present MAD HOT BALLROOM in conjunction with Dance on Camera as the festival's closing night film.

The #mydancefilm interactive competition will also be held again this year, with a screening of selected short dance films taking place on Sunday, February 23 at 4:15 PM in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater. To be considered, entrants had to post their short dance film on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok using the hashtags #mydancefilm and #docf2025 and tag @dancefilms by January 15, 2025. Entrants must also email video files to cisco@dancefilms.org with #mydancefilm as the subject line. Films should be a maximum of 3 minutes and the rights to the music in the video must be owned by the submission entrant.

Tickets for the 2025 Dance on Camera Festival go on sale Tuesday, January 21 at 3pm. Tickets are $12 for Dance on Camera and Symphony Space members, $14 for Seniors, and $17 for the General Public. All Access Passes are $99 for members, seniors, and the general public and $59 for students with valid ID.

For additional information regarding the festival or to purchase tickets, please visit Dance On Camera at dancefilms.org and Symphony Space at symphonyspace.org.

Comments