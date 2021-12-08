The Cherry Artists' Collective to Present AND WHAT HAPPENS IF I DON'T World Premiere

The Cherry Artists' Collective will present the world première of And What Happens if I Don't, by award-winning Serbian playwright Iva Brdar. An explosively funny, strange and ultimately moving exploration of how "being good" can shape our lives. And What Happens... received the 2021 Eurodram English-language Committee Award; two of Brdar's previous plays have been short-listed for that award, as well as for Berlin's famed Theatertreffen Stückemarkt. Translated by Ana Brdar and directed by Cherry Collective member Susannah Berryman.

Following on the success of the Cherry's streamed productions of last season ("Mesmerizing" -New York Times), the production will be presented in an innovative Hybrid format, both in-person and simultaneously live-streamed for those unable to attend on-site due to geography, health, or other factors.

And What Happens if I Don't will be presented in person at the Cherry Artspace, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca NY.

Performance Details:

In-Person Show Times

Fri Dec 3- 7:30 Sat Dec 4 - 7:30 Sun Dec 5 -2:30 Thur Dec 9- 7:30 Fri Dec 10 - 7:30 Sat Dec 11 - 2:30 Sat Dec 11 - 7:30 Sun Dec 12 - 2:30

Live Stream Show Times

Sat Dec 4 - 7:30 Sun Dec 5 -2:30 Fri Dec 10 - 7:30 Sat Dec 11 - 7:30 Sun Dec 12 - 2:30

The production features Adara Alston, Barbara Geary, Naandi Jamison, Elizah Knight, RJ Lavine, Elizabeth Mozer*, Jen Schilansky*, and Amoreena Wade. (*Members, AEA) The design team includes Daniel Zimmerman (environment consultant), Chris Brusberg (lights), Iris Estelle and Sasha Oliveau (costumes), and Greg Levins and Karen Rodriguez (live stream design).

Based in Berlin, Serbian playwright Iva Brdar has a Masters in theater studies from the Sorbonne Nouvelle and is the author of the plays Rule of Thumb (produced by the Cherry Artists' Collective in 2019), Geraniums Can Survive Anything, Tomorrow Is (For Now) Always Here, and And What Happens if I Don't... She has received the Brücke Berlin Award, the Sterija Award, and won Heartefact's Competition for the Best Contemporary fFull-length Play. Her plays have been staged at the Schauspiel Stuttgart, Vienna's Kosmos Theater, the Cherry Arts in Ithaca, and had readings at the New York Public Library, Paris' Théâtre du Nord, and Berlin's Deutsches Theater. Her plays are represented by Rowohlt Verlag.

Covid Policy: The Cherry Arts takes the safety and health of our patrons and performers seriously.

Masks & Vaccinations: All audience members must be vaccinated and wear face coverings during the entirety of the performance. In-person audience members should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination before entering the theater. Masks must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings.

All performers are vaccinated and regularly tested, and perform unmasked. Performers may at times be within 3' of audience members. We encourage any members of the public not comfortable with this proximity to purchase tickets to live-streaming performances.

Seating: Seating in the Cherry Artspace will be spaced further apart than typical to support social distancing. A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold to each in-person performance.

Our full COVID Policy can be viewed on our website at:

https://www.thecherry.org/cherry-arts-covid-policy/