The Carnegie's CREATIVE DISRUPTION Series Continues In March With Two Productions Of New Theatrical Works

The Carnegie's Creative Disruption Series continues this spring with two new productions. This workshop series focuses on supporting new theatrical works created by local theatre-makers, especially works with surprising themes or storytelling structures. The next productions in the series include MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB by Aki Hosada and ALL'S FAIRE written by Alexx Rouse and Zach Robinson with music by James Allen.

MULTI-SHELLED HERMIT CRAB, a one-person show that follows Alex Hollow, a sweet timid man who has multiple unique personalities (his many shells). Absurdly, the crustaceous protagonist finds himself embroiled in the murder of a woman and under investigation by chief Oscar Charles Dean. Multi-Shelled Hermit Crab is a comedic thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seats while laughing non-stop.

The performance will take place on March 17 at 7:30 pm on The Carnegie's Otto M. Budig stage. Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets at: thecarnegie.com

ALL'S FAIRE, a new musical (which originally premiered as a touring production for The Know Theatre of Cincinnati in 2021, after wild success in their Serials! program in 2017) has been fully reimagined for the Carnegie stage. All's Faire is a musical comedy that tells the story of Johnson, a tightly wound private eye, who has been invited to solve a crime at the local Renaissance festival. With their trusty (and highly distractible) sidekick Josh, surely this will be an open and shut case...or will it? With pirates, fair maidens, puppets, and tomfoolery, it soon becomes clear to Johnson that anything goes at Ye Olde Ren Faire. This might be a tougher case to crack than they thought.

Performances will take place on March 31 & April 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. on The Carnegie's Otto M. Budig stage. Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets at: thecarnegie.com.