Tatum Langton's Solo Show REDEEMHER to Make NYC Debut at Torn Page

REDEEMher: How I Screwed Up My Perfect Mormon Life, an award winning solo show, written and performed by Tatum Langton, directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, will be presented at Torn Page on June 29, 30, and July 1.

Tatum seeks salvation after sex and sin. Can she ultimately find redemption? See REDEEMher and find out.

Tatum is a young woman who, while a student at Utah Valley University, becomes the virgin bride of her sweetheart, entering an eternal marriage in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (the mainstream Mormon Church). Her big dream is to move to London with her husband, where she will study acting and he will study directing. But years begin to slip by, and London remains as far away from Utah as ever. With the pressures of marriage, money, and the community to which they are both a part, the couple find themselves in discord. Dejected, Tatum becomes vulnerable to the overtures of another man. Adultery, as the Mormon Church sees it, is a Sin next to murder, and after just one night of illicit sex, Tatum finds herself plunged into a deep well of guilt, sorrow and remorse.

She has sinned and, like the fictional Hester Prynne, feels a scarlet A emblazoned upon her chest. Has she ruined her life? Can she save her marriage? Through the journey of finding redemption from her church and her husband, Tatum hopefully will find something eternally more valuable.

Tatum Langton is the writer-performer. A native of Utah and graduate of Utah Valley University, she has appeared on TV and film in shows such as Grey's Anatomy, General Hospital, and American Crime Story: Impeachment. She also puts her comedic skills to use in a variety of sketch and commercial projects produced in Southern California, her home for the last 10 years, and in her home state of Utah.

Tatum portrays a wide and diverse array of characters in the depiction of her narrative, in which she is aided by multimedia.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios and a recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more.

REDEEMher had its premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021, was officially selected by Binge Free Fringe 2021, SoloFest 2022, and Solo Stars Series 2022 with a selected Encore in 2023. REDEEMher also had its world premiere in Scotland with a 26 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022, received 5-stars and was featured on BBC Radio 4. REDEEMher was also the winner of the Association of Mormon Letters Drama Award 2021.