TOSCA Will Be Performed Next Week as Part of The Bryant Park Picnic Performances 

The Bryant Park Picnic Performances series will continue with New York City Opera's concert production of the perennial favorite Tosca in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passing of Giacomo Puccini on Saturday, August 24.

NOTE: the previously scheduled performance of Tosca on 8/23 has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

For the most current performance information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution artist assets, please visit this link; for a 30-second sizzle reel of previous Picnic Performances, visit this link. For images and video of last year’s Picnic Performances, visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

More detailed performance information follows. For more information about the Bryant Park Picnic Performances, artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email or at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.

Performance Details

Tosca is a three-act opera that takes the audience back in time to Rome during the 1800's, just after the French Revolution. Napoleon has successfully taken France and has invaded Rome, creating a new republic. The beloved opera singer, Floria Tosca, is in love with painter Mario Cavaradossi and here begins the story of how Chief of Police Baron Scarpia intersects with these lovers in drama, betrayal, revenge, and murder.

Featuring members of the New York City Opera Chorus led by Maestro Joseph Rescigno with soloists, soprano Kristin Sampson as Tosca, baritone Michael Chioldi as Scarpia, and tenor Victor Starsky as Cavaradossi.

Dan Fishman, Vice President of Public Events at Bryant Park, says "Picnic Performances aims to make New York City’s extraordinary arts and culture accessible to everyone. Without the barriers of traditional venues and with the help of extraordinary partners including New York City Opera, Bryant Park becomes a great setting for newcomers to hear opera for the first time and for longtime fans to experience these lasting works in a new way."

New York City Opera was famously dubbed “The People’s Opera” by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at its founding in 1943. More than 75 years later, City Opera continues its historic mission to inspire audiences with innovative and theatrically compelling opera, nurture the work of promising American artists and build new audiences through affordable ticket prices and extensive outreach and education programs.​ Picnic Performances continues the tradition of opera in Bryant Park.

