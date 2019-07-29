TNC Sets Tenth Annual Dream Up Festival

From August 25 to September 15, 2019, Theater for the New City (TNC), under the direction of Crystal Field, Artistic Director, will present its tenth annual Dream Up Festival, a feast of adventurous theater mixing world premieres and New York premieres. It's an ultimate new work festival dedicated to the joy of discovering new authors and edgy, innovative performances.

To see the festival lineup, go to: http://www.jsnyc.com/season/dreamup2019.htm#lineup

Helmed by the theater's Literary Manager, Michael Scott-Price, the festival offers 27 plays. Audiences will savor the excitement, awe, passion, challenge and intrigue of new plays from around the country. There are two musicals, four plays on the African-American experience, two plays on pregnancy and motherhood, four plays of political content set in the dystopian future, two solo shows and two two-handers. A new translation is offered of Strindberg's proto-Freudian masterpiece, "The Father." Critics are invited to all stagings of all plays in the festival.

Theater for the New City has consistently been the most inexpensive theater of its caliber and it continues its commitment to affordable tickets with this festival. Dream Up Festival tickets are $12-$20 for the participating productions.

The festival does not seek out traditional scripts that are presented in a traditional way. It selects works that push new ideas to the forefront, challenge audience expectations and make us question our understanding of how art illuminates the world around us.

Michael Scott-Price (Curator/Festival Director) has directed in New York City at venues including Chashama, Dixon Place and Collective Unconscious. He has written and directed productions that were presented nationally as well as in Canada, Ireland and England. Currently, he is also Curator of TNC's "New City, New Blood" reading series and "Scratch Night" (works-in-progress). He is Artistic Director of an experimental theater company, Asteroid B612 Theatre Company, which made its debut in the 17th Annual HERE American Living Room Series in August 2006. He has studied at the School of Physical Theatre in London, England, at the Odin Teatret in Hostelbro, Denmark and in the International School Theatre Anthropology (ISTA) in Wroclaw, Poland with Eugenio Barba and company. He is an alumnus of Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Theater for the New City.

Theater for the New City (TNC) maintains a distinctive commitment to high artistic values and community service. In an effort to make theater accessible to all, TNC presents an assortment of distinct, exceptional events each year, including the Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which celebrates the artistic and cultural diversity of TNC's Lower East Side community; an annual Village Halloween Ball and an annual summer Street Theater tour that presents a free, live, original musical in thirteen neighborhoods in all five boroughs. Most of these are free of charge to the public.

Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Ave., at East 10th Street.

For tickets, go to: www.dreamupfestival.org. For additional info, call TNC box office at 212-254-1109.





