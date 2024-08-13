[TITLE OF SHOW] To be Presented At Under St. Marks This September

Performances will run September 6-8.
[title of show] is returning to New York City this September at Under St. Marks. This revival production, directed by Alex Kopnick, will have a three-day engagement at the East Village venue on September 6th, 7th, and 8th, at 7:30 P.M.
Tickets are on sale now and can be found here: www.kopcorp.art/titleofshowtix
Experience the sincere, joyful, and hilarious journey to Broadway as a group of friends write an original musical about writing a musical about writing a musical. With only 3 performances, you won't want to miss out on this beloved contemporary classic!
[title of show] is a one-act musical that premiered at the Musical Theatre Festival in 2004. It ran Off-Broadway in 2006 at the Vineyard Theatre and played on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater in 2008.
The original production won multiple Obie Awards Off-Broadway and was nominated for Best Book of a Musical at the 2009 Tony Awards.
[title of show]
Music & Lyrics by Jeff Bowen
Book by Hunter Bell
Cast:
Ryan John as Jeff
Joshua Screen as Hunter
Maddie Conti as Susan
Grace Gebara as Heidi
Clayton Matthews as Larry (and Music Director)
Creative Team:
Directed by Alex Kopnick
Choreographed by Grace Olinski
Stage Managed by Violet Woundy
Intimacy Direction by Lisa LaGrande
Produced by KOPCORP LLC
