[TITLE OF SHOW] To be Presented At Under St. Marks This September

[title of show] is returning to New York City this September at Under St. Marks. This revival production, directed by Alex Kopnick, will have a three-day engagement at the East Village venue on September 6th, 7th, and 8th, at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here: www.kopcorp.art/titleofshowtix

About the Show:

Experience the sincere, joyful, and hilarious journey to Broadway as a group of friends write an original musical about writing a musical about writing a musical. With only 3 performances, you won't want to miss out on this beloved contemporary classic!

[title of show] is a one-act musical that premiered at the Musical Theatre Festival in 2004. It ran Off-Broadway in 2006 at the Vineyard Theatre and played on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater in 2008.

The original production won multiple Obie Awards Off-Broadway and was nominated for Best Book of a Musical at the 2009 Tony Awards.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

[title of show]

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Bowen

Book by Hunter Bell

Cast:

Ryan John as Jeff

Joshua Screen as Hunter

Maddie Conti as Susan

Grace Gebara as Heidi

Clayton Matthews as Larry (and Music Director)

Creative Team:

Directed by Alex Kopnick

Choreographed by Grace Olinski

Stage Managed by Violet Woundy

Intimacy Direction by Lisa LaGrande

Produced by KOPCORP LLC

