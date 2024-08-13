News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

[TITLE OF SHOW] To be Presented At Under St. Marks This September

Performances will run September 6-8.

By: Aug. 13, 2024
[TITLE OF SHOW] To be Presented At Under St. Marks This September Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

[title of show] is returning to New York City this September at Under St. Marks. This revival production, directed by Alex Kopnick, will have a three-day engagement at the East Village venue on September 6th, 7th, and 8th, at 7:30 P.M.

LATEST NEWS

THEATRE: The Improvised Play Returns to UCBNY This Month
American Theatre of Actors Will Present KING LEAR Beginning Next Week
New Astrology-Inspired Musical SIGNS OF LIFE Announced
New Place Players To Perform THE MASQUE OF NIGHT In Ohio This September

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here: www.kopcorp.art/titleofshowtix

About the Show:

Experience the sincere, joyful, and hilarious journey to Broadway as a group of friends write an original musical about writing a musical about writing a musical. With only 3 performances, you won't want to miss out on this beloved contemporary classic!

[title of show] is a one-act musical that premiered at the Musical Theatre Festival in 2004. It ran Off-Broadway in 2006 at the Vineyard Theatre and played on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater in 2008.

The original production won multiple Obie Awards Off-Broadway and was nominated for Best Book of a Musical at the 2009 Tony Awards.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

[title of show]

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Bowen

Book by Hunter Bell

Cast:

Ryan John as Jeff

Joshua Screen as Hunter

Maddie Conti as Susan

Grace Gebara as Heidi

Clayton Matthews as Larry (and Music Director)

Creative Team:

Directed by Alex Kopnick

Choreographed by Grace Olinski

Stage Managed by Violet Woundy

Intimacy Direction by Lisa LaGrande

Produced by KOPCORP LLC




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos