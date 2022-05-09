THESE AND THOSE To Premiere At The New York Theater Festival

Theater Between Addresses is set to present the NYC premiere of THESE AND THOSE, written by Ruth Geye and directed by Abigail Weaver. THESE AND THOSE begins performances Monday, May 23rd and will play through May 28th as part of the New York Theater Festival at Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk St).

In THESE AND THOSE, six college students pile into a small basement apartment for Shabbat lunch, but they can't keep the outside world from showing up uninvited.

The cast features Ben Natan*, Alice Zelenko, Dylan Seders Hoffman, Ethan Fox, Nic Sanchez, and Sophie Krietzberg.

*This actor appears courtesy of the Actors Equity Association.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://innovationtickets.com/product/these-and-those/.