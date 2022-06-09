THE WISH Play-Now Available For Free Download

Free downloads are now available for the new play the wish: a manual for a last-ditch effort to save abortion in the united states through theater* (*a free, downloadable, highly informative and v funny play/book of spells/letter writing campaign about the fact that we might lose abortion holy fuck this is not a drill).

Thanks to the support of New Georges, who host the free play on their website, and made possible by the Clubbed Thumb Constitution Commission, funded by Heidi Schreck and the producers of What The Constitution Means To Me, THE WISH can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/downloadTHEWISH.

Written by playwrights Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phaneìsia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht, THE WISH is meant to spark conversation and encourage pro-choice programming in the wake of increasing numbers of statewide abortion bans and the Supreme Court's draft opinion against Roe v. Wade.

Initially written in the aftermath of Texas bill SB 8, THE WISH is a play that can be added to, rearranged, and performed anywhere, from couches to stages to dorm rooms to protests. The play also functions as a directory, compiling critical abortion resources within the structure.

Meant to prompt creative, honest, and informed discussions about abortion rights in the United States- and encourage programming about abortion- the piece is completely free to download, read, and perform.

The creative team is rounded out by dramaturg May Treuhaft-Ali and graphic designer Christine Carruth Frandsen.

"The invitation posed by the wish is also its intrinsic value-download this, it's free, here's how WE expressed our anger and frustration, maybe it's what you need to say out loud, too," said Susan Bernfield, Artistic Director of New Georges. "We're thrilled to host the wish online, and relish the chance to help these artists empower people everywhere to get some art, gathering, and conversation going. We all sure can use it."

Download the play via New Georges' website https://tinyurl.com/downloadTHEWISH.