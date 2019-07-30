THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Reaches Over 1 Million Audience Members

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Eric Carle's beloved book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and Jonathan Rockefeller's stage adaptation The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has reached over one million people in over 2,000 performances.

A theatrical re-creation of Eric Carle's beautifully imaginative stories, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, features a menagerie of enchanting puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle's beloved books for the stage. The United States and United Kingdom productions are currently the only productions that feature the new addition of Eric Carle stories Brown Bear, Brown Bear and10 Little Rubber Ducks. The show also features The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been performed throughout the world including sold out shows in San Francisco, Dallas, Oregon, New York, and internationally in Australia, Dubai, New Zealand, Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, two runs on the West End (with a third planned for later this year), with additional tours returning to Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherand, two Asian tours in China/Hong Kong and Japan and productions in Spain and Germany. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will also get sit down productions in San Antonio, Chicago and Dallas this year.

Totalling 9 productions and over 675 puppets worldwide, Rockefeller Production's The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been called"Bedazzling! Will mesmerize audience!" New York Times; "Colorful, engaging, charming!" The Huffingto Post; "We Rate It Five Smiles!" Newsday; "Beautiful, rhythmic and faithful to the author's works." Time Out; "Refreshing, Clever and a great time." NY Theatre Guide.

"I am delighted that the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be celebrated with such an enchanting production, and that my friends around the world will be able to share the same enjoyment I felt when seeing my characters come to life on stage." -Eric Carle

"For the past 50 years, generations around the world have learned to read because of Eric Carle and his beloved caterpillar. We are thrilled to bring The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show around the world for all ages to enjoy."

- Jonathan Rockefeller

Based on Eric Carle's books, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with scenic and lighting design by David Goldstein, original music and sound by Nate Edmondson.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show was nominated for a Drama Desk and Off-Broadway Alliance Award when it debuted. For more information, please visit hungrycaterpillarshow.com.





