THE STORY OF LOT'S WIFE Begins At The Cell Theatre

Installation Artist and theatremaker Dan Daly's latest piece The Story of Lot's Wife has officially opened at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre. This immersive and thought-provoking installation reimagines the biblical narrative and explores themes of queer identity, memory, and loss. Developed with Nancy Manocherian's cell theatre, this performer-less play takes audiences on a deeply personal journey through the lens of Lot's Wife.

The Story of Lot's Wife invites individual "pilgrims" into a curving, blue velour-lined space wherein each audience member receives a booklet of poems that delve into the profound historical traumas experienced by the Sodomites and the wider queer community. Through a series of interactive actions involving water, salt, text, and personal memories, participants are encouraged to reflect on their own experiences and engage with the narrative in a deeply introspective manner.

The installation is the brainchild of Dan Daly and Ofo Theater, who have crafted the text, design, and construction to create a captivating and emotionally resonant experience with lighting design by Zoe Griffith and soundscape by Julian Singer-Corbin

The Story of Lot's Wife runs from August 8 to August 16 (Thursday--Sunday), offering solo experiences that last approximately 15 minutes. Tickets are available at www.thecelltheatre.org and are pay-what-you-wish on a sliding scale starting at $10. It is important to note that the experience remains unchanged regardless of the admission price.

