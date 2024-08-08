THE STORY OF LOT'S WIFE Begins At The Cell Theatre

The Story of Lot's Wife runs from August 8 to August 16.
Installation Artist and theatremaker Dan Daly's latest piece The Story of Lot's Wife has officially opened at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre. This immersive and thought-provoking installation reimagines the biblical narrative and explores themes of queer identity, memory, and loss. Developed with Nancy Manocherian's cell theatre, this performer-less play takes audiences on a deeply personal journey through the lens of Lot's Wife.
The Story of Lot's Wife invites individual "pilgrims" into a curving, blue velour-lined space wherein each audience member receives a booklet of poems that delve into the profound historical traumas experienced by the Sodomites and the wider queer community. Through a series of interactive actions involving water, salt, text, and personal memories, participants are encouraged to reflect on their own experiences and engage with the narrative in a deeply introspective manner.
The installation is the brainchild of Dan Daly and Ofo Theater, who have crafted the text, design, and construction to create a captivating and emotionally resonant experience with lighting design by Zoe Griffith and soundscape by Julian Singer-Corbin
The Story of Lot's Wife runs from August 8 to August 16 (Thursday--Sunday), offering solo experiences that last approximately 15 minutes. Tickets are available at www.thecelltheatre.org and are pay-what-you-wish on a sliding scale starting at $10. It is important to note that the experience remains unchanged regardless of the admission price.
