THE PERFECT FIT Earns Awards at Rave Festival

THE PERFECT FIT, a new family musical featuring book, music and lyrics by twelve-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin made its world premiere this month in a staged developmental production as part of the Rave Theater Festival. The show quickly became the toughest ticket to get for the Rave Theater Festival and sold out the entire run prior to opening. Joshua Turchin was awarded "Outstanding Book of a Musical" for his book that is loosely based on his experience as a child actor, singer, musician, and dancer in the NYC theater scene. In addition to Turchin's award in a category of all other adults, the entire cast of THE PERFECT FIT was awarded "Outstanding Ensemble".

The Rave Theater Festival was spearheaded by Broadway Producer Ken Davenport, with a submission process which included a double blind submission process. THE PERFECT FIT was selected as one of twenty shows for the festival out of hundreds of national and international applicants. At just 12, Joshua Turchin was the youngest composer and book writer in the festival.

Turchin says, "As a Broadway kid for the past four years in NYC, I have observed a lot of really great qualities in people in the business, and I have also witnessed stage parents who go to extreme measures to try to help their kids. I've also seen casting teams make decisions on size over talent, and producers who forego using kids altogether for fear that they come with too much baggage (like stage parents, school, wranglers). I thought it was time to show the rest of the world what it's really like to be a kid in this business and make sure to use real kids to tell the story. I think that's what makes this show work- it's real and it's true, but it's also a lot of fun! I'm just so happy that my work has been taken seriously among this group of really incredible writers and composers. I am a composer and writer. I just happen to be 12."

In addition to Joshua Turchin, the cast of THE PERFECT FIT featured Natalie Venetia Belcon (Rent, Avenue Q, Matilda, Once On This Island Broadway National Tour), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie, Succession (HBO), J.R. Bruno (West Side Story, Book of Mormon), Carlos Orlando Carreras (On Your Feet Broadway National Tour), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Daniel Dunlow (Finian's Rainbow-Irish Repertory Theatre, The Songs of Learner and Lowe), Malcolm Durning, Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Julia Haubner (Les Miserables), Areo Keller, Zoe Manarel (Matilda, The Dangerous Book for Boys, An American Girl Story: Friends for Life), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), Courtney Faith Mormino, Avelina Sanchez (Corner of Bitter and Sweet) and Ian Saraceni (The King and I, Matilda).

The Perfect Fit follows Alexandra, an ambitious teen actor with a powerful voice who grows concerned that she is getting too old to play a child and too young to play an adult. While auditioning for a dynamic musical, Alexandra is sabotaged by a vindictive stage parent who would do anything for her daughter to succeed. Through the love and support of her mom, sister and friends, she learns how to move past the experience. The Perfect Fit spotlights how hard work often includes twists & turn and ups & downs, but rewards in unexpected ways.

THE PERFECT FIT featured direction Broadway veteran Garth Kravits (Drowsy Chaperone, Gettin' the Band Back Together) choreography by Anna Noble (Carousel, The Flamingo Kid, After Midnight), Stage Management by Ritchard Druther (Heathers, A Christmas Story National Tour, Radio City Christmas Spectacular), scenic/costume design by Jeremy Bailey-Smith; sound design by Nina Luther and casting by Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA, Mungioli Theatricals, Inc. The Music Director was Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Kinky Boots); Music Supervisor was Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away); and Vocal Supervisor was Julia Mendelsohn.

THE PERFECT FIT is produced by Perfectly Theatrical, LLC, whose team has invested in Hadestown, Be More Chill, The Secret Garden, On The Town, Rock Of Ages UK, Tuck Everlasting, On Your Feet UK, and more.

Joshua Turchin (book, music & lyrics) is a 12-year-old actor, singer, composer, musician, music director, accompanist, and dancer. He plays more than 10 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar and ukulele. Most recently, he performed as Flounder in Disney's The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, and at Trevor LIVE LA as Trevor from Trevor the Musical (Beverly Hilton). Other professional credits include Forbidden Broadway (Young Gerard), two Broadway National Tours of A Christmas Story the Musical (Randy and u/s Ralphie, Swing), Caroline or Change @ Tantrum Theater (Noah), The Pill @ LaMaMa (Young Philip), School of Rock (Broadway Promo Team) and recently worked on the developmental lab of a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Unmasked. He is a regular comedy personality heard throughout the US on iHeartRadio, and his voice has been heard throughout the world on various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr., and several Broadway cast recordings and developmental works, including the upcoming movie-musical, 13 Going On 30. He is the host and creator of The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin (@theearlynightshow), founder of Broadway Kids Jam, and musical director, accompanist and host of the (YOUNG) Broadway Series at The Green Room 42, and Switched at 54 Below.

Rave Theater Festival's inaugural year featured 20 new shows from across the country and internationally. The festival ran from August 9-25th at Teatro SEA and Teatro LaTea Theatres at The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002). Spearheaded by Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, the festival aims to provide theatre-makers with an outlet to get their shows up on a New York stage.

