THE PAJAMA GAME to Open at Wagner College Theatre

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Wagner College Theatre will present THE PAJAMA GAME, where love and labor collide in the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory! As workers rally for a long-overdue raise, tensions rise between management and the union, right as sparks begin to fly between the new superintendent and an outspoken union leader. Their budding romance quickly becomes tangled in the factory's high-stakes dispute, leading to plenty of comedic twists, heartfelt moments, and clever scheming.

Even if you are not familiar with the show, you probably know the tunes. As Director, Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum notes, 'In the days before Rock'n'Roll took over the pop charts, many hit records came from Broadway musicals. In 1954, THE PAJAMA GAME provided 3 hit singles - 'Steam Heat,' 'Hernando's Hideaway,' and, most impressively, 'Hey There,' sung by Rosemary Clooney, a number one hit that stayed on the charts for 16 weeks.' Full of colorful characters, snappy dialogue, and energetic choreography, THE PAJAMA GAME delivers laughs and a message about standing up for what you believe in.

PERFORMANCES

Performances will take place October 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 at 8:00PM and on October 3, 10, 11 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY

Director Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum, Music Director Joshua Sottile '16, Choreographer Prof. John Scacchetti, Lighting Designer/Production Manager Prof. Vicki Neal, Costume Designer Prof. Debbi Hobson, Sound Designer Robin Margolis, Hair and Makeup Designer Prof. Alfreda 'Fre' Howard, Scenic Designer/Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Intimacy Coordinator Becca Canziani, Prop Master Ash Mojica, and Stage Manager Harley Cooper. The cast includes: Emma Cornish, James Thibault, Bella Jarecki, Adarsh Chauhan, Ava Giglia, Luke Curcio, Nico Alexander, Abraham Lopes, Ella Dreher, Joey Savage, Giulia Brady, Julianne Donohue, Shea East, Meg Log, Anna McCarty, Makenzie McGowan, Mia Oliver, Jaria Rantanen, Franchesca Sambucci, Lexi Tull, Summer Turczynski, David Azcona, Richie Malinowski, Phineas Manasse-Latham, Thomas Morisse-Corsetti, Kyle Manzo, and Cole Pickert.

TICKETING

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/tickets/. You can also contact the Box Office directly at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location, and include a $2 service fee: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.

ACCESSIBILITY

Wagner College Theatre is dedicated to offering a safe and accessible space for the Staten Island community to share in the magic of the live performing arts. Please visit our website, https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/tickets/, for more information about our accessibility ramp, dedicated transportation assistance, and sensory-friendly options.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 09 Hrs 40 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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