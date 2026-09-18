THE PAJAMA GAME to Open at Wagner College Theatre
Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum directs the comedy about labor disputes and romance at a pajama factory.
Wagner College Theatre will present THE PAJAMA GAME, where love and labor collide in the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory! As workers rally for a long-overdue raise, tensions rise between management and the union, right as sparks begin to fly between the new superintendent and an outspoken union leader. Their budding romance quickly becomes tangled in the factory's high-stakes dispute, leading to plenty of comedic twists, heartfelt moments, and clever scheming.
Even if you are not familiar with the show, you probably know the tunes. As Director, Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum notes, 'In the days before Rock'n'Roll took over the pop charts, many hit records came from Broadway musicals. In 1954, THE PAJAMA GAME provided 3 hit singles - 'Steam Heat,' 'Hernando's Hideaway,' and, most impressively, 'Hey There,' sung by Rosemary Clooney, a number one hit that stayed on the charts for 16 weeks.' Full of colorful characters, snappy dialogue, and energetic choreography, THE PAJAMA GAME delivers laughs and a message about standing up for what you believe in.
PERFORMANCES
Performances will take place October 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 at 8:00PM and on October 3, 10, 11 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.
Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.
THE COMPANY
Director Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum, Music Director Joshua Sottile '16, Choreographer Prof. John Scacchetti, Lighting Designer/Production Manager Prof. Vicki Neal, Costume Designer Prof. Debbi Hobson, Sound Designer Robin Margolis, Hair and Makeup Designer Prof. Alfreda 'Fre' Howard, Scenic Designer/Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Intimacy Coordinator Becca Canziani, Prop Master Ash Mojica, and Stage Manager Harley Cooper. The cast includes: Emma Cornish, James Thibault, Bella Jarecki, Adarsh Chauhan, Ava Giglia, Luke Curcio, Nico Alexander, Abraham Lopes, Ella Dreher, Joey Savage, Giulia Brady, Julianne Donohue, Shea East, Meg Log, Anna McCarty, Makenzie McGowan, Mia Oliver, Jaria Rantanen, Franchesca Sambucci, Lexi Tull, Summer Turczynski, David Azcona, Richie Malinowski, Phineas Manasse-Latham, Thomas Morisse-Corsetti, Kyle Manzo, and Cole Pickert.
TICKETING
For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/tickets/. You can also contact the Box Office directly at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Ticket prices vary depending on date and seat location, and include a $2 service fee: Adult $25 - $32, Senior $23 - $30, Non-Wagner Student $18 - $20, Children $18 - $20.
ACCESSIBILITY
Wagner College Theatre is dedicated to offering a safe and accessible space for the Staten Island community to share in the magic of the live performing arts. Please visit our website, https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/tickets/, for more information about our accessibility ramp, dedicated transportation assistance, and sensory-friendly options.
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