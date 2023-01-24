THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.

Even in a myth's thousandth retelling, nothing is set in stone. In this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth, the story of the hero vanquishing the monster takes on many new levels. The tale of the Minotaur, Theseus, and Ariadne plays out with a "Greek Chorus" of a rabbi, priest, and lawyer. The questions of "are we truly responsible for our actions" or "Is the mission to slay a beast" truly just come into play. The biggest question ... fate vs choice.

Playing Wednesday, February 1, 8pm - Thursday, February 2, 8pm - Friday, February 3, 8pm - Saturday, February 4, 8pm - Sunday, February 5, 3pm. Tickets will be available at the door.