THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors

In this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth, the story of the hero vanquishing the monster takes on many new levels.

Jan. 24, 2023  

THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.

Even in a myth's thousandth retelling, nothing is set in stone. In this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth, the story of the hero vanquishing the monster takes on many new levels. The tale of the Minotaur, Theseus, and Ariadne plays out with a "Greek Chorus" of a rabbi, priest, and lawyer. The questions of "are we truly responsible for our actions" or "Is the mission to slay a beast" truly just come into play. The biggest question ... fate vs choice.

Playing Wednesday, February 1, 8pm - Thursday, February 2, 8pm - Friday, February 3, 8pm - Saturday, February 4, 8pm - Sunday, February 5, 3pm. Tickets will be available at the door.




THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund Photo
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund
The January 27 performance of The Dog Show, playing at The Players Theatre January 12-29, will help raise money for the M.E.H. Lewis Memorial Fund housed at Chicago Dramatists.
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month
SCOUT AND FRIENDS will present AS I EAT THE WORLD written by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald. The production will be presented as part of  the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.
Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month Photo
Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month
Richard Hackley took his degree in music education and wrote music and played percussion throughout his life. While always a sideline, Richard has stayed active in the industry. Today – being mentored by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as part of his acclaimed TheatreMakers Program – Richard penned a “good old-fashioned musical” with a very timely topic.
TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26 Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical PRINCESS PHOOEY, February 10- 26
TADA! Youth Theater will present its original musical Princess Phooey, February 10 through February 26.

