THE LITTLE PITCHERS PRESENTS to Return to QED for Second Annual Trilogy
Annie-Sage Whitehurst and Rory Scholl perform as character producers creating audience-inspired movie pitches at the Astoria venue.
Comedy duo Annie-Sage Whitehurst and Rory Scholl will return as 'The Little Pitchers' for their original, three-part themed comedy show for movie nerds on Oct 22, Nov 18, Dec 16 all at 7:30, at QED in Astoria.
About the Show
The Little Pitchers Presents is equal parts interactive movie pitching workshop and comedy show that blends improv, movie history, and special guest musicians, storytellers, and solo acts. Each performance culminates in a completely new, audience-inspired movie pitch, created on the spot by Whitehurst & Scholl, who run the show completely in character as 'Cassie and Cassius St. Cloud', former child stars a la the Olsen Twins turned Hollywood producer prodigies.
Throughout the evening, attendees can expect to help inspire a brand new movie's title, plot, cast and other elements, or just enjoy the ride. Some audience members may even perform a line or two during the final pitch for the Big Studio Head (played by an audience member who gets to decide the pitch's final fate). After the show, the pitched movie gets its very own movie poster designed and shared to The Little Pitchers' social media, @thelittlepitchers. Previous titles include 'K-9 and a Half Weeks', 'The Man Who Went To Town' and of course, 'Nietzsche in Disneyland'.
Since debuting at Q.E.D. in February 2025, The Little Pitchers Presents has been described a raucous send-up of the predatory screenwriting workshops that are so common in NYC, with the duo's turbo-charged banter described as 'Nichols and May meets The Animaniacs.' Both seasoned improvisers, actors and obsessive consumers of popular and deeply unpopular culture, Whitehurst & Scholl have carved out a unique home for movie nerds that love to laugh at the industry and at themselves.
Variety acts for the Second Annual Pitchman Trilogy will be announced ahead of each show. Past special guests include musicians Katy Frame and Robert Price, comedian/storytellers like Maggie Lalley, Fabiana Matedi, Gastor Almonte, Kristin O'Brien and Harmon Leon, improv groups like Oh Yes!, Mark & Eddie, and magician Lee Alan Barrett among others.
Performance Schedule
Thursday, October 22nd at 7:30pm
Wednesday, November 18th at 7:30pm
Wednesday, December 16th at 7:30pm
Performances take place at Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Ave, Astoria, NY. Tickets are $10 and available at https://qedastoria.com/products/the-little-pitchers.
Follow the duo at @thelittlepitchers
About the Duo
Annie-Sage Whitehurst is an actor, writer & professionally delusional New Yorker. Past performances include original and ensemble work at HERE! Arts Center, La Mama, Dixon Place, The Tank, The Brick, and more, as well as a residency at The Players Theater for her original character 'Kitten Solloway'. Additional credits include film (The Daphne Project) television (A Crime To Remember) and voice over, including originating the role of 'Lia Haddock' in LIMETOWN. Writing ranges from devised work, short films and web series to an opera libretto. In 2020, she founded The Sequestered Film Fest, a weekly, phones-only filmmaking challenge that now serves as an international archive of filmmaking during the COVID lockdown.
Rory Scholl is an actor, comic and storyteller. He is an award winning author with his book Black Sheep, has appeared on The Marvelous Ms Maisel, FBIs Most Wanted, Law and Order and more. He is the producer of ARTPROV, a show mixing artists with improvisers to create new shows and paintings for charity, and travels the country as host of the game show The Big Quiz Thing.
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