Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November

THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November

The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 30, 2022  

"The Jackie Mason Musical" will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.

Tony Award winner Jackie Mason's daughter Sheba Mason stars as her mother and is accompanied by a cast of 8- including a Jackie Mason dopple-ganger!

"The Jackie Mason Musical," with Book & Music by Ginger Reiter, is based on her ten-year romance with comedy legend Jackie Mason circa Miami Beach 1977 and features a hilarious cast of characters including Jackie and Ginger's lovechild comic Sheba Mason (playing her own mother...Ginger). Melodies such as "Ode to the Early Bird Special" and "I Never Met This Yenta" highlight the romantic misadventures of Jackie as Broadway stardom emerges and Sheba is born.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206404®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycomedyfestival.com%2Flineup%2Fthe-jackie-mason-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

 



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in


GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November Photo
GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November
Fresh from its acclaimed debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, GROWTHesque, a unique play about a Sri Lankan teenager's coming of age in a country spiralling into crisis takes centre stage at Theatre Row, New York City on November 5 at 4pm as part of United Solo 2022.
Review: THE UNBELIEVING at 59E59 Theaters-A Compelling Play Photo
Review: THE UNBELIEVING at 59E59 Theaters-A Compelling Play
The Civilians, NYC’s highly acclaimed downtown theatre company, is currently presenting The Unbelieving at 59E59 Theaters through November 20th.
BOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatres Boo! Short Play Festival Photo
BOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival
West Village audiences continued to embrace the Halloween spirit last weekend during the third and final weekend of the Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival.
Latino Theater Company Presents Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN Photo
Latino Theater Company Presents Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN
Latino Theater Company returns to downtown’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with the company’s signature holiday pageant, presented this year by El Gallo Giro. 

More Hot Stories For You


GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in NovemberGROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November
October 30, 2022

Fresh from its acclaimed debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, GROWTHesque, a unique play about a Sri Lankan teenager's coming of age in a country spiralling into crisis takes centre stage at Theatre Row, New York City on November 5 at 4pm as part of United Solo 2022.
BOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play FestivalBOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival
October 28, 2022

West Village audiences continued to embrace the Halloween spirit last weekend during the third and final weekend of the Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival.
Latino Theater Company Presents Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZINLatino Theater Company Presents Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN
October 28, 2022

Latino Theater Company returns to downtown’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with the company’s signature holiday pageant, presented this year by El Gallo Giro. 
Christina P, Ms. Pat, Akaash Singh and More to Bring the Laughs to Carolines on Broadway in November
October 28, 2022

Carolines on Broadway, New York City’s premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of November, with headliners Christina P, from her Netflix special 'Mom Genes,' November 4 and 5; Ms. Pat, as part of the New York Comedy Festival and from her BET+ series The Ms. Pat Show, November 10 - 12; and Akaash Singh, from his YouTube stand-up special 'Bring Back Apu,' November 17 - 19; and Scott Seiss, from his YouTube sketch series 'Angry Retail Guy,' Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25 and 26.
BONHOEFFER-LAST DAYS To Make New York Debut At The Producers' ClubBONHOEFFER-LAST DAYS To Make New York Debut At The Producers' Club
October 27, 2022

Bonhoeffer-Last Days will run at the Producers' Club the first 2 weekends of November. This play covers the last few days of the life of German dissident theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Bonhoeffer had previously stood up to the Nazis and been told to stop giving public lectures. He did not and was arrested.