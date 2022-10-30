THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November

"The Jackie Mason Musical" will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.



Tony Award winner Jackie Mason's daughter Sheba Mason stars as her mother and is accompanied by a cast of 8- including a Jackie Mason dopple-ganger!

"The Jackie Mason Musical," with Book & Music by Ginger Reiter, is based on her ten-year romance with comedy legend Jackie Mason circa Miami Beach 1977 and features a hilarious cast of characters including Jackie and Ginger's lovechild comic Sheba Mason (playing her own mother...Ginger). Melodies such as "Ode to the Early Bird Special" and "I Never Met This Yenta" highlight the romantic misadventures of Jackie as Broadway stardom emerges and Sheba is born.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206404®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnycomedyfestival.com%2Flineup%2Fthe-jackie-mason-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1